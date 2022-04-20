Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in three new colours

The Fireball variant gets two paint options, Blue and Matte Green, while the top variant Supernova is now offered in Red colour.

Royal Enfield has decided to spruce this summer by letting riders cruise in new colours by offering the Meteor 350 in three new shades. With these new additions, the cruiser now offers ten colours in total. The entry-level variant, Fireball, offers two new shades — Blue and Matt Green, while the top-of-the-line Supernova now comes in Red.

Ever since the Meteor 350 was launched in November 2020, this is the first additional update for the cruiser range. In matt finish green, the fuel tank is complemented with side panel stickers and alloy wheel rims in the same deep shade. The gloss blue colour, on the other hand, stands out with contrasting yellow badging on the tank, the side panels and on the alloy wheel rims. With the new vibrant red colour, the Supernova continues to stick to its dual-tone design with thick black borders on the lower part of the fuel tank and the side panels.

With the addition of three new colours, Royal Enfield isn’t charging a premium on them as they are priced at the entry-level range. The Fireball Red and Blue colours are priced at Rs 2.31 lakh and the Supernova Red is available at 2.49 lakh, on-road Delhi. Even though the mid-level Stellar range doesn’t receive any new updates, it starts from Rs 2.38 lakh, on-road Delhi.

The 2022 Meteor doesn’t receive any mechanical updates and continues to be powered by a 349cc single-cylinder 4-stroke with 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm at 4,000rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the fuel tank capacity is 15 litres.

Speaking about the introduction of new paint schemes, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India and has been making rapid inroads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”