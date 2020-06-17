Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this month or early next month. As far as pricing is concerned, the Thunderbird successor is expected to demand an ex-showroom price of close to Rs 1.6 lakh. More details here.

By:Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:42 AM

Upcoming bikes launch in June, hero motocorp, yamaha, TVS, royal enfield may launch their new bikes in june 2020, yamaha FZ25, Hero Xtreme 160R, Meteor 350, TVS Victor BS6

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that it is set to replace the aging Thunderbird in India is ready for its launch. The launch of the motorcycle was very much on track, however, the same has reportedly been postponed with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, for people waiting for the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor, well, the wait should be quite worth it and there are multiple reasons behind. The upcoming Meteor 350 will be based on an all-new J1D platform, unlike any other Royal Enfield motorcycle. The said platform will spawn multiple products and will be used for numerous single-cylinder Royal Enfield motorcycles in the future.   Moreover, the engine will be new, courtesy of which the bike should offer better performance compared to the existing Thunderbird. The engine is also expected to produce more power and torque compared to the existing 350cc engine that is rated at 19hp and 28Nm. Gearbox is expected to be a six-speed unit.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review:

Studio images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 were leaked a few days back and those gave an idea of what all the bike will have on offer. First, just like the Thunderbird 350X, the Meteor 350 will also come with candy colour options. Moreover, the company will also be offering multiple accessories for the motorcycle. Coming to the launch timeline, one can expect the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be launched in India towards the end of this month or early next month. As far as pricing is concerned, the Thunderbird successor is expected to come with a price tag of close to Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike is expected to pose a threat to the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400 in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy