Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this month or early next month. As far as pricing is concerned, the Thunderbird successor is expected to demand an ex-showroom price of close to Rs 1.6 lakh. More details here.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that it is set to replace the aging Thunderbird in India is ready for its launch. The launch of the motorcycle was very much on track, however, the same has reportedly been postponed with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, for people waiting for the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor, well, the wait should be quite worth it and there are multiple reasons behind. The upcoming Meteor 350 will be based on an all-new J1D platform, unlike any other Royal Enfield motorcycle. The said platform will spawn multiple products and will be used for numerous single-cylinder Royal Enfield motorcycles in the future. Moreover, the engine will be new, courtesy of which the bike should offer better performance compared to the existing Thunderbird. The engine is also expected to produce more power and torque compared to the existing 350cc engine that is rated at 19hp and 28Nm. Gearbox is expected to be a six-speed unit.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review:

Studio images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 were leaked a few days back and those gave an idea of what all the bike will have on offer. First, just like the Thunderbird 350X, the Meteor 350 will also come with candy colour options. Moreover, the company will also be offering multiple accessories for the motorcycle. Coming to the launch timeline, one can expect the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be launched in India towards the end of this month or early next month. As far as pricing is concerned, the Thunderbird successor is expected to come with a price tag of close to Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike is expected to pose a threat to the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400 in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

