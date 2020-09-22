Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price, details

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India for a price of close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will come with retro classic styling and will get some modern features to appeal to a wider set of audience. More details here!

One of the highly awaited two-wheeler launches of the year – Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has now been postponed. Earlier, the replacement for the Thunderbird 350 was set to be launched in India towards the end of this month. Now, very recently, dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will take place next month. The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is based on the company’s J-platform that will spawn multiple products in the future. The new model will arrive in a total of three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and the Supernova. Leaked brochure images of the motorcycle in the recent past suggested that the bike will come powered by a new BS6-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that will be good for producing 20 hp of power along with a peak torque of 27 Nm.

That said, the new engine develops 1 hp more power and 1 Nm lesser torque compared to the current BS6-compliant 346cc air-cooled fuel-injected UCE motor. The engine should be a lot refined than before while retaining the typical RE thump to a certain extent. The transmission will most likely be a five-speed unit. In terms of prime features, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with bits like a digital-analog instrument cluster along with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation assist.

Moreover, the bike will get an LED taillight along with a circular LED DRL and USB charging port. The Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India for a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be out in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more. Also, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel if you haven’t!

