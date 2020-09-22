Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price, details

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India for a price of close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will come with retro classic styling and will get some modern features to appeal to a wider set of audience. More details here!

By:Updated: Sep 22, 2020 1:41 PM

 

One of the highly awaited two-wheeler launches of the year – Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has now been postponed. Earlier, the replacement for the Thunderbird 350 was set to be launched in India towards the end of this month. Now, very recently, dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will take place next month. The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is based on the company’s J-platform that will spawn multiple products in the future. The new model will arrive in a total of three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and the Supernova. Leaked brochure images of the motorcycle in the recent past suggested that the bike will come powered by a new BS6-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that will be good for producing 20 hp of power along with a peak torque of 27 Nm.

That said, the new engine develops 1 hp more power and 1 Nm lesser torque compared to the current BS6-compliant 346cc air-cooled fuel-injected UCE motor. The engine should be a lot refined than before while retaining the typical RE thump to a certain extent. The transmission will most likely be a five-speed unit. In terms of prime features, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with bits like a digital-analog instrument cluster along with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation assist.

Moreover, the bike will get an LED taillight along with a circular LED DRL and USB charging port. The Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India for a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be out in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more. Also, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel if you haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out: Why this Hyundai Santro rival is a success

Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out: Why this Hyundai Santro rival is a success

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!