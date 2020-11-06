Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price in India Live Updates: The wait is finally over! The highly awaited Meteor 350 is set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. The said model will replace the aging Thunderbird in the company’s line up for India. While the bike will be a 350cc offering, it comes based on an all-new J platform that will spawn multiple products in the future. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will directly go up against the likes of the recently launched Honda H’ness CB350 and hence, we are expecting a price tag of under Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) at which Honda’s modern classic is currently being retailed! Ahead of the official launch, Royal Enfield has released multiple teaser videos of the motorcycle on social media. The soon to be launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Catch all the action from Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch in our LIVE blog!

Read More