Royal Enfield Meteor 350 & Himalayan now get Tripper navigation pod as an option

The Tripper navigation pod no longer comes as a standard fitment on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan. It will now be available as an option only.

Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation pod is offered on a couple of its motorcycles. However, the brand will not be offering it as standard fitment on the Meteor 350 and Himlayan. The semiconductor chip shortage is reported to be the reason behind this move, as the industry is plagued with the issue, and resultantly, delivery periods have soared up to new heights. Via the ‘Make It Yours’ configurator, the Tripper navigation pod can be added to these two motorcycles at the time of the booking. Nevertheless, the option remains out of stock currently at the configurator as well.

While the unavailability of the Tripper navigation pod manages to dishearten prospective buyers, it helps the Meteor 350 boasts a reduced price tag, making it cheaper by Rs. 4,000. However, the Himalayan hasn’t received any changes in the price. Currently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The Meteor 350, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 2.01 lakh for the Fireball variant, while the top-spec Supernova variant costs Rs. 2.17 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking of mechanical specifications, the Himalayan is offered with a 411 cc single-cylinder engine that comes paired to a 5-speed transmission. The motor is tuned to put out a rated power and torque output of 24 bhp and 32 Nm of max torque.

The Meteor 350, on the other hand, gets a 350 cc motor that develops around 20 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The Meteor 350 is based on the company’s J-platform, which also underpins the new Classic 350. The architecture will also be used on the forthcoming new-gen Bullet 350 and Hunter 350. As per recent reports, Royal Enfield is developing the Himalayan 450. Recently, spy shots of the test prototype surfaced on the internet. Interestingly, they managed to show up the motorcycle’s presence.

