Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

The top-end Supernova variant receives the maximum price hike of Rs 8,405 among all three trims of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

By:July 10, 2021 10:25 PM

 

Price hikes for two-wheelers these days seem to be a quite consistent thing. Vehicles are getting costlier quite frequently due to multiple factors in India. Now, very recently, we reported about the price hike of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 that happens to be the Chennai-based Bullet maker’s best-selling model yet. Following this, the manufacturer has now raised the prices of its latest 350cc cruiser – the Meteor 350. It has to be noted that the price hike is quite substantial and if it continues, might hurt the customer sentiment in the long run. Going into the details, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India now starts at Rs 1,92,109. In comparison, the price of the said trim previously used to be Rs 1,84,319.

That said, this variant of the Meteor 350 has gotten expensive by Rs 7,790. Moving on to the mid-variant that is called the Stellar, the same is now priced at Rs 1,98,099 against its previous price of Rs 1,90,079 and hence, sees an upward price revision of Rs 8,020. Last but certainly not the least, the top-of-the-line Supernova variant is now available at the company’s dealerships across India for a price of Rs 2,08,084. In comparison, the said trim was on sale previously for a price of Rs 1,99,679.

Having said that, the Supernova receives the maximum price hike of Rs 8,405 among all three variants. Also, as one can see, with the latest price revision, the ex-showroom price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has crossed the Rs 2 lakh mark for the very first time. As is the case most of the time, the latest price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the motorcycle, both mechanically and visually. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

