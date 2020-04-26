Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball first official images leaked: Likely price revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball is expected to come with multiple optional accessories. Very recently, images that appear to be the screenshots of the official configurator have leaked on the web revealing some juicy details.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball (Image source: automobili.infiniti – Instagram)

The upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle might be called the Meteor 350 Fireball. A set of images, courtesy automobili.infiniti, appear to be the screenshots of the bike from the company’s official configurator section that might go LIVE soon after the bike is launched. Apart from revealing the name of the upcoming Thunderbird 350 replacement, the pictures also give an idea of the pricing of the motorcycle. In one of the images, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball is seen with a price of Rs 1,68,550 (ex-showroom). The said price, however, is likely to include some optional accessories. For instance, a tinted flyscreen worth Rs 1,750 that can be seen being applied to the bike in the official configurator is likely to be a part of this price.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball likely price (Image source: automobili.infiniti – Instagram)

The upcoming Meteor 350 Fireball is expected to come with multiple optional accessories and as one can see in the image, these might include footpegs, panniers, seats, backrest and more. In terms of features, the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball will get bits like a circular headlamp with LED DRLs along with semi-digital instrumentation and all-black alloy wheels with body-coloured pinstripe. The first images of the bike having no camouflage got leaked a few days back during its TVC shoot in which it was also seen with flashy colour options just like the Thunderbird X models.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball to get flashy colour options (Image source: automobili.infiniti – Instagram)

Based on the company’s J1D platform, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get power from the same 349cc, single-cylinder engine from the new Classic 350 BS6. The engine will get fuel injection and is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 19.8hp and 28Nm. Transmission will be a five-speed unit. In terms of competition, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball will rub shoulders against the likes of the Jawa Forty-Two and the Benelli Imperiale 400 in the segment.

