Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs, features leaked: India launch this month

Royal Emfield Meteor 350 is all set to be launched in India this month. Ahead of the official launch, the engine specs and features of the motorcycle have leaked on the web, courtesy of a YouTube video uploaded by a channel named Rider Lal. However, later on, the said video was made private. Now digging into the details, the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get a new engine and is based on the company’s all-new J platform that will spawn multiple products. The said video now reveals that the bike will also come with navigation assist with smartphone connectivity – a feature that is gradually finding its way into bikes and scooters. The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a new BS6 compliant 350 cc engine and will most likely be a more refined unit than the present-day motor.

As per the leaked video, the engine will be good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20.2 hp and 27 Nm. That said, the mill will produce 1.1 hp more power and 1 Nm lesser torque than the existing 350cc engine by Royal Enfield. Moreover, the transmission will be an improved unit that shall ensure smoother gearshifts. In terms of the suspension set up, the Meteor 350 will get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring rear shock absorbers and these are expected to be the same units from the Thunderbird 350.

Moreover, the bike is also expected to share the same braking hardware with the Thunderbird 350 and a dual-channel ABS will come as standard. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched towards the end of this month at an expected price of close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: Rider Lal (YouTube)

