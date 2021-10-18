Royal Enfield marks 120th anniversary: Launches 12 hand-painted limited-edition helmets

Every week for the next six weeks, Royal Enfield will drop two helmet designs, one each on Monday and Wednesday, with the sale of these going live on Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon, respectively.

Royal Enfield is marking its 120th anniversary this year and to celebrate the occasion, the manufacturer today launched a range of limited-edition helmets. The range includes 12 designs, each inspired by a poster/advertorial from one of the 12 decades of the brand. All helmets are hand-painted and only 120 units for each design have been made.

Every week for the next six weeks, Royal Enfield will drop two helmet designs, one each on Monday and Wednesday, with the sale of these going live on Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon, respectively. Each helmet design will carry a unique number starting 001/120 till 120/120. The helmet packaging will also consist of a postcard (actual poster/advertorial artwork) with the story inspiration for that design.

The helmets carry triple certification, ISI, DOT, ECE, premium internals, leather trims and a sun visor. The open face helmets will be available Rs 6,950 and full-face helmets will be available at Rs 8,450. Users can register to purchase these helmets on the brand’s official website.

We understand that a helmet is the first and truly most important riding accessory that a rider buys, is very personal and is worn proudly. There could not have been a better canvas than a helmet for us to share stories from the last 120 years. These limited edition helmets not only cater to the safety, protection, comfort and style needs of riders but should also inspire the younger generation riders and non-riders to continue creating stories on their Royal Enfield motorcycles for many more years to come, Puneet Sood, National Business Head – North and West India & Global Head – Apparel Business – Royal Enfield said.

