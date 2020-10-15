Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches ‘Make-It-Yours’ for 650 twins

'Royal Enfield will be rolling out MiY for all its motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature.'

Royal Enfield today announced the roll-out of a first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalization service – Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours (MiY). RE customers can now personalise and accessorise their motorcycles at the time of purchase. Enabled via an all-new app-based 3D configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options with a choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories at the time of motorcycle booking.

Once customers place the booking via the app, they will also be able to track the delivery timeline of their motorcycle. Royal Enfield MiY 3D configurator solution is currently available for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Launched in 2018, the Interceptor 650 has gone on to become one of the very popular roadsters in India and in international markets. Watch our video review below:

In the first phase, MiY with the 3D configurator will be rolled out on the Royal Enfield App (available on Android – Google Play Store and iOS – Apple App Store), the company website (royalenfield.com), and through more than 320 Royal Enfield stores across the country.

With the launch of the Royal Enfield App last month, customers are now able to book their motorcycle, and even place a service request digitally. Consumers will now also be able to opt for extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages as well via the App. The MiY suite will be rolled out for the entire Royal Enfield portfolio in a phased manner.

With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle and depending on the level of personalization, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at the company’s manufacturing plant in Chennai, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said.

