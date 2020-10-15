Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches ‘Make-It-Yours’ for 650 twins

'Royal Enfield will be rolling out MiY for all its motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature.'

By:October 15, 2020 2:26 PM
royal enfield interceptor 650

Royal Enfield today announced the roll-out of a first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalization service – Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours (MiY). RE customers can now personalise and accessorise their motorcycles at the time of purchase. Enabled via an all-new app-based 3D configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options with a choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories at the time of motorcycle booking.

Also read: Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar 

Once customers place the booking via the app, they will also be able to track the delivery timeline of their motorcycle. Royal Enfield MiY 3D configurator solution is currently available for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Launched in 2018, the Interceptor 650 has gone on to become one of the very popular roadsters in India and in international markets. Watch our video review below:

In the first phase, MiY with the 3D configurator will be rolled out on the Royal Enfield App (available on Android – Google Play Store and iOS – Apple App Store), the company website (royalenfield.com), and through more than 320 Royal Enfield stores across the country.

With the launch of the Royal Enfield App last month, customers are now able to book their motorcycle, and even place a service request digitally. Consumers will now also be able to opt for extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages as well via the App. The MiY suite will be rolled out for the entire Royal Enfield portfolio in a phased manner.

With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle and depending on the level of personalization, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at the company’s manufacturing plant in Chennai, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more