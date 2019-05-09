Royal Enfield looking to revive ‘Meteor’: Could be used for production-spec Bobber styled Concept KX

After the revival of the Interceptor, Royal Enfield is looking to revive yet another name. According to Bennetts.co.uk, the company has recently applied to the European trademark rights for the Royal Enfield Meteor brand name. The said name will be used by the company for motorcycles and parts and fittings as well as on clothing. The application was filed during February 2019 end and was published on 3rd April. The company now needs to wait until 3rd July 2019 in order to give other brands a chance to object in case they think that the Meteor name might create confusion with their products. By the time of writing this report, no objections were raised.

The first ever 1953 Royal Enfield Meteor and Super Meteor parallel twin models were manufactured shortly after World War 2. Last year at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, Royal Enfield showcased the Concept KX and this might be the next big thing coming from Royal Enfield's stable. While the brand stated that the Concept KX does not intend to enter the production, there is a high possibility that Royal Enfield will take design inspiration from the said concept for the upcoming Meteor. Also, the latest 650cc engine platform that debuted with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 might also make its way to the upcoming Meteor.

If all this becomes true, the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor will then compete with the likes of the Triumph Bonneville Bobber and will come at significant lesser pricing. The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 are selling like hotcakes at present and one of the prime reasons is the killer pricing. The upcoming Meteor, if priced similarly will write another success story for the brand. More details on the same expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

Source: Bennetts.co.uk