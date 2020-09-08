Royal Enfield, Levi’s launch new motorcycle clothing: Denim jackets, riding jeans & more!

The latest collection by Royal Enfield and Levi's also includes a range of graphic T-shirts with designs created by a multi-disciplinary artist, Toria Jaymes. The collection will be available for purchase at Select Levi’s Stores and Levis.in along with store.royalenfield.com and select Royal Enfield stores.

Royal Enfield and Levi’s have recently announced their partnership to bring new motorcycle clothing. Now, people who love Royal Enfield and Levi’s at the same time have the chance to buy apparel from an exclusive collection that includes jeans & jackets made from Cordura denim with high abrasion resistance. Moreover, these purposefully designed with features like armour slots for shoulder, elbow and knee, a 3D pocket with a hidden zipper and also a high visibility reflective tape. The collection also includes a range of graphic T-shirts with designs created by a multi-disciplinary artist, Toria Jaymes. The latest range apparel by Royal Enfield and Levi’s will be available for purchase at Select Levi’s Stores and Levis.in along with store.royalenfield.com and select Royal Enfield stores.

Speaking on the collaboration with Levi’s, Puneet Sood, Head, Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said that Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life and this goes well beyond the legendary motorcycles. He adds that incorporating the strong identities and values of both the brands, Royal Enfield with its understanding of the motorcycling ethos and Levi’s with its expertise in denim and apparel; this collection is sure a perfect blend of comfort, style and safety.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Sanjeev Mohanty, MD, South Asia & MENA, Levi Strauss & Co. says that their brand promise is to unleash authentic self-expression and this collection truly stands by that sentiment. He adds that their collaboration game has always been strong, and the brand is excited to launch this one. Levi’s and Royal Enfield have a lot in common in terms of the approach to product and quality. He believes that the product aesthetics and the functionalities set this collection apart and the motorcycling community and even the rider at heart will love this collection.

