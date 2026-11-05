Royal Enfield-led slump drags high-end premium bike sales down 18%

The high-end premium motorcycle market saw an 18.2% decline in retail registrations for bikes above 500 cc in H1 FY27, driven by Royal Enfield’s drop despite gains from Kawasaki and Triumph. Economic uncertainty and GST hikes impacted demand.

The high-end premium motorcycle market witnessed a sharp deceleration in the first half of FY27, with retail registrations of bikes above 500 cc declining 18.2% year-on-year to 24,614 units during April-September from 30,094 units a year earlier. This deepened the contraction that began in FY26 after four consecutive years of growth. The downturn was driven largely by Royal Enfield, whose sales fell sharply, outweighing gains at Kawasaki and Triumph.

Royal Enfield, which commands over 90% of the segment, recorded registrations of 22,312 units during the first six months of FY27, down 20.1% from 27,930 units a year earlier, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The decline of 5,618 units was greater than the high-end premium motorcycle market’s overall contraction of 5,480 units, indicating that registrations across other manufacturers collectively grew during the period.

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The slowdown followed a prolonged expansion phase. The country’s high-end premium motorcycle market, comprising bikes with engine capacity of 500 cc and above, expanded to 50,817 units in FY26 from 19,401 units in FY22, more than doubling over four years. However, registrations declined from 51,199 units in FY25, marking the first annual contraction after sustained growth.

The premium motorcycle segment had benefited from rising discretionary spending and aspirational consumption in recent years.

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According to sector analysts, the fading of the post-Covid spending boom and higher taxation under GST 2.0 weighed on high-end motorcycle demand. GST on bikes above 350 cc was raised to 40% from an effective 31% earlier. Demand was further dampened by economic uncertainty amid the West Asia crisis and layoffs at multinational companies.

Buyers of bikes above 500 cc were typically business owners or high-income professionals, whose purchasing decisions were affected by this uncertainty, an analyst said.

The latest weakness was concentrated in the 500-800 cc category, which accounts for nearly 95% of high-end premium motorcycle registrations. Sales in the segment fell 19.8% to 23,114 units during April-September FY27 from 28,823 units in the corresponding period last year. Royal Enfield’s portfolio, including the Interceptor, Continental GT, Super Meteor and Shotgun, forms the bulk of volumes in this category.

The decline at Royal Enfield contrasted with the performance of international premium motorcycle brands. Triumph Motorcycles India more than doubled registrations to 785 units during April-September FY27 from 376 units a year earlier, while Kawasaki recorded a 36.4% increase to 1,056 units. Both manufacturers gained ground even as the overall market contracted.

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Industry executives and analysts said the definition of premiumisation was also changing, with buyers increasingly prioritising features, technology and performance over engine displacement alone.

Several motorcycles below 500 cc now offer premium styling, advanced electronics and improved performance at relatively accessible price points, reducing the incentive for customers to upgrade to larger-engine models. This is also giving international brands greater opportunities to attract aspirational buyers in lower engine-capacity segments.

The higher-capacity categories showed a mixed trend. Registrations in the 800-1,000 cc segment rose to 916 units from 528 units, while the 1,000-1,600 cc category declined 34.3% to 419 units. Motorcycles above 1,600 cc increased to 165 units from 105 units, albeit on a small base.