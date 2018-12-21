Royal Enfield launches two new helmets in India: Pricing, availability and all details

A few days back, Royal Enfield started giving an option to the customers to customize helmets and now, the company has now launched its new helmet range in India. The brand has launched two new helmets namely the Street Prime and Drifter. While the former has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 3700, the latter can be yours for Rs 3500. The new Royal Enfield Street Prime and Drifter helmets can be purchased from the company's official website and some e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Flipkart and Central. The two full-face helmets are high on comfort and safety as per Royal Enfield. Both helmets are ISI and DOT approved which means that these offer a decent level of safety. The Drifter is inspired by the brand's helmets from the 1960s. On the other hand, the Street Range is a part of the company's popular Street range of helmets that are already available across India.

The recently launched Royal Enfield Street Range and Drifter helmets get a quick release chin strap retention system. Furthermore, the two also get polycarbonate visor with a UV protection. The two helmets are being offered with four different designs each and have been constructed using a fiberglass shell. While the Street Prime gets four ventilation vents, the Drifter offers six.

Previously, Royal Enfield announced self-customizable helmets in India. Customers interested in buying a helmet which they want to customize on their own as per their requirements can head to the Royal Enfield official website for the same. The biggest two-wheeler news of the year also came from Royal Enfield when it launched the highly awaited Interceptor and Continental GT 650 at a starting price of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The two have received appreciation for their fit and finish and the low level of vibrations.

