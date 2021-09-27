Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

All the boots are CE certified under PPE regulation EN13634:2017. The Royal Enfield x TCX collection includes five different products catering to the diverse needs of men and women riders

Royal Enfield today announced the launch of its new range of riding boots in collaboration with TCX. The range of CE-certified protective riding shoes includes styles for men and women. The shoe range has passed stringent safety tests and meet global safety norms. All the boots are CE certified under PPE regulation EN13634:2017. The Royal Enfield x TCX collection includes five different products catering to the diverse needs of men and women riders:

STELVIO WP RIDING BOOTS – The Stelvio Waterproof Boots are priced at Rs 21,000 and are made of full-grain leather. These knee-length boots are CE certified with a protective shin guard inside. Equipped with a T-Dry waterproof membrane and a high performance touring sole, reflective leather at the back, extra tightening straps. The durable build makes them suitable for all-weather rides and the OrthoLite footbed offers long term cushioning and high levels of breathability and Comfort Fit System(CFS) provides lasting comfort. These are available in black and brown colours.

STELVIO MID RISE WP RIDING BOOTS – Stelvio Mid Rise Waterproof boots are perfect for adventure touring riders looking for safety and protection. These riding boots are equipped with a leather finish T-Dry waterproof lining and OrthoLite footbed along with Comfort Fit System (CFS). Integrated PU inserts and reinforcements provide protection from impact injuries. These boots are available at a price of Rs 18,000 and are offered in black and brown colours.

CABO WP BOOTS – Purpose-built for the adventurer in you, Cabo Waterproof boots are modern styled riding sneakers that provide all-day comfort owing to the Comfort Fit System, and also keep riders protected on the road. These come with grain leather and have a wax finish which provides exceptional durability. The OrthoLite footbed offers long term cushioning and high levels of breathability and increased abrasion resistance to help protect against all the dirt and debris the road throws your way. The rubber sole provides maximum grip and its T-Dry waterproof membrane keeps the rider protected even in extreme weather conditions. The boots are priced at Rs 8,500, are available in black and olive colours.

Also read: Royal Enfield holds One Ride 2021

KLAUSEN LADY RIDING WP BOOTS- Klausen Lady riding boots crafted with full-grain leather, T-Dry waterproof membrane and lateral elastic that offer protection and grip. These riding boots are versatile for all your off-road adventures. The CE certified riding boots have been designed with a high heel construction and come with a Woman Fitting Concept that perfectly accommodates the female foot for comfort on those long rides. The OrthoLite footbed offers cushioning and high levels of breathability. These boots are priced at Rs 15,000 and are available in black colour.

GRIMSEL LADY WP BOOTS – The CE certified Grimsel Lady Waterproof Riding Boots are classic women’s leather boots designed with an urban edge. These boots inculcate the Woman Fitting Concept (WFC) and are equipped with heel construction, premium full-grain leather with a wax finish that makes these boots protective, durable, and perfect for all your daily adventures. These boots add a retro touch to your look. Priced at Rs 13,000, these boots are available in brown colour.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.