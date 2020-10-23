Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield has segregated the collection into 3 tiers. The entry-level City Riding collection is designed to perform in the summer sun and is prices at Rs 4,950.

By:October 23, 2020 11:09 AM
royal enfield Khardung La V2

Royal Enfield recently announced the launch of an all-new line-up of CE certified riding jackets for multiple riding needs. Royal Enfield states that these jackets meet global safety norms and are available at accessible prices starting at Rs 4,950. The range includes five jackets which are CE Certified with Class A protection under Personal Protective Equipment regulations. In addition, the jackets carry armours from D30 and KNOX. These armors also carry CE level one and level two armour certifications. The manufacturer further clarifies that the jackets have been tested for abrasion resistance, impact protection, ergonomics, tear strength, seam strength, innocuousness and dimension stability.

City/short Rides Range:

● Streetwind V2 priced at Rs 4,950

● Windfarer priced at Rs 6,950

Highway Touring Range:

● Explorer V3 priced at Rs 8,950 – CE certified

● Stormraider priced at Rs 9,950 – CE certified

● Sanders priced at Rs 11,950 – CE certified

High Altitude/All-terrain Range:

● Khardung La V2 priced at Rs 12,950 – CE certified

● Nirvik priced at Rs 14,950- CE certified

Also read: Royal Enfield launches new range of women’s riding gear & apparel at prices starting Rs 700

The riding jacket collection has been segregated based on different riding conditions and needs of the rider: City/short Rides, Highway Touring, and High Altitude/All-terrain range; priced at Rs 4,950 up to Rs 14,950.

To aid the rider in selecting the right riding jacket Royal Enfield has created an interactive page on their website store.royalenfield.com/ceridingjackets, where a user can filter out jackets based on the weather conditions, riding needs, or protection levels they desire.

The user can also compare the different jackets and decide which one works best for them. The collection can be purchased from Royal Enfield’s official online store at store.royalenfield.com and at all the Royal Enfield dealerships across the country. Additionally, the jackets can also be purchased from Amazon and select Central and Shopper Stop outlets.

