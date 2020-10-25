Royal Enfield launches new range of riding jackets: Price and more details

The riding jacket collection has been segregated based on different riding conditions and needs of the rider: city/short rides, highway touring and high altitude/all-terrain range. Royal Enfield has created an interactive page on its website.

By:October 25, 2020 11:40 AM

Royal Enfield has launched a new line-up of CE-certified riding jackets. The range includes five jackets. “The line-up offers comprehensive protection with the freedom to ride in both on- and off-road conditions. In addition to being CE-certified, the jackets carry armours from D30 and KNOX, the most trusted internal impact protection armours,” Royal Enfield said in a statement. “This range of riding jackets has been thoroughly tested for abrasion resistance, impact protection, ergonomics, tear strength, seam strength, innocuousness and dimension stability.” The riding jacket collection has been segregated based on different riding conditions and needs of the rider: city/short rides, highway touring and high altitude/all-terrain range. Royal Enfield has created an interactive page on its website. The range is available for sale at Royal Enfield’s online store (store.royalenfield.com) and at all its dealerships. These are also available on Amazon and select Central and Shoppers Stop outlets.

Puneet Sood, head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield, said, “Our apparel and gear business is focused on enhancing the overall motorcycling experience for the riders with a clear focus on rider safety.” The collection has been segregated into three tiers based on riding needs: City Riding: It is designed to perform under the hot sun. Prices start at Rs 4,950. The range consists of two variants: Streetwind V2 and Windfarer.

Highway Touring: It is suitable for adventure trails. Prices start at Rs 8,950. The range contains three variants: Explorer V3, Stormraider and Sanders.

High-Altitude, All-Terrain: These are claimed to keep the rider comfortable even in coldest conditions.

Prices start at Rs 12,950. The range has two exclusive variants: Khardung La V2 and Nirvik. The Khardung La V2 comes loaded with D3O level 2 armours at elbow and shoulders, whereas the Nirvik (in addition to level-2 armours at shoulder and elbow) also has level-2 armours on the chest and D3O level-1 armours at the back.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton claims his ninth pole position this year at the Portuguese GP

F1 2020: Hamilton claims his ninth pole position this year at the Portuguese GP

Tata Motors bags order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for this LCV

Tata Motors bags order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for this LCV

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

Gemopai electric scooters now available at these new Delhi-NCR dealerships: Upto 10 more by FY21 end

Gemopai electric scooters now available at these new Delhi-NCR dealerships: Upto 10 more by FY21 end

Video: Fully-restored 325cc diesel motorcycle that is not Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus

Video: Fully-restored 325cc diesel motorcycle that is not Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus

Auto LPG: World's third most popular automotive fuel as a viable alternative in India

Auto LPG: World's third most popular automotive fuel as a viable alternative in India

Maharashtra keen on having Tesla factory: Aaditya Thackeray holds video call with Elon Musk

Maharashtra keen on having Tesla factory: Aaditya Thackeray holds video call with Elon Musk

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

India-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch on Nov 3: Cost down by this much

India-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch on Nov 3: Cost down by this much

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch on 6 November: Specs and expected price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch on 6 November: Specs and expected price

Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future