Royal Enfield launches new range of riding jackets: Price and more details

Royal Enfield has launched a new line-up of CE-certified riding jackets. The range includes five jackets. “The line-up offers comprehensive protection with the freedom to ride in both on- and off-road conditions. In addition to being CE-certified, the jackets carry armours from D30 and KNOX, the most trusted internal impact protection armours,” Royal Enfield said in a statement. “This range of riding jackets has been thoroughly tested for abrasion resistance, impact protection, ergonomics, tear strength, seam strength, innocuousness and dimension stability.” The riding jacket collection has been segregated based on different riding conditions and needs of the rider: city/short rides, highway touring and high altitude/all-terrain range. Royal Enfield has created an interactive page on its website. The range is available for sale at Royal Enfield’s online store (store.royalenfield.com) and at all its dealerships. These are also available on Amazon and select Central and Shoppers Stop outlets.

Puneet Sood, head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield, said, “Our apparel and gear business is focused on enhancing the overall motorcycling experience for the riders with a clear focus on rider safety.” The collection has been segregated into three tiers based on riding needs: City Riding: It is designed to perform under the hot sun. Prices start at Rs 4,950. The range consists of two variants: Streetwind V2 and Windfarer.

Highway Touring: It is suitable for adventure trails. Prices start at Rs 8,950. The range contains three variants: Explorer V3, Stormraider and Sanders.

High-Altitude, All-Terrain: These are claimed to keep the rider comfortable even in coldest conditions.

Prices start at Rs 12,950. The range has two exclusive variants: Khardung La V2 and Nirvik. The Khardung La V2 comes loaded with D3O level 2 armours at elbow and shoulders, whereas the Nirvik (in addition to level-2 armours at shoulder and elbow) also has level-2 armours on the chest and D3O level-1 armours at the back.

