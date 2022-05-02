Royal Enfield launches new line of performance-oriented riding gear with Alpinestars

Under the new collaboration between Royal Enfield and Alpinestars, a range of high-quality riding gear including gloves, trousers and jackets will be available for purchase.

Motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield and Italian riding gear brand, Alpinestars, have collaborated to launch a new line of riding gear. This new collaboration further bolsters the catalogue of riding apparel offered by Royal Enfield. Riders can opt for gloves, riding jackets or trousers that range from Rs 5,200 to 18,900 by heading over to the Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and Royal Enfield’s own online store.

This new collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, performance and comfort. All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under Personal Protective Equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour. On top of this, the products also come with Alpinestars’ patented Drystar technology. It makes the gear waterproof, yet breathable. The gloves are CE certified to level 1 EN13594:2015, KP and come with knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and are constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance goat nappa leather, Polyester Air mesh and Drystar waterproof membrane among others.

There are two riding jackets in this collection – Gravity Drystar and Solano Waterproof Riding Jacket. The Gravity Drystar is an all-season jacket and comes with Alpinestar Nucleon flex pro CE Level 2 armour and the entire jacket is CE certified to CLASS A. It has a modular construction and can accommodate the Tech-Air 5 Airbag System. Colours in which this jacket is available include Black and Khaki and the jacket is priced at Rs 17,500. The Solano Waterproof riding jacket is available in Black colour and is meant for urban riding. The Jacket is completely waterproof and comes with a detachable sleeveless thermal winter liner and is equipped with eight pockets for improved practicality and is priced at Rs 18,900.

Coming to the riding gloves, there are two gloves priced at Rs 5,200 – SMX-1 V2 Air Summer Gloves and Gareth Leather Gloves. The SMX-1 V2 Air Summer Gloves are light and durable summer-friendly gloves constructed from a mix of air mesh and perforated leather. The Gareth Leather Glove, on the other hand, features a goat Nappa leather construction for abrasion resistance. In addition, it’s a waterproof glove incorporating Alpinestars Drystar 100 per cent waterproof and breathable membrane. Both gloves are fully CE and touchscreen compatible. The Gloves are available in black and olive colour.

Th more expensive Syncro Drystar Gloves cost Rs 6,900 and are suited for both the road and the racetrack. The gloves come with Viscoelastic knuckle protection system, padded palm, and ergonomic stretch accordions on fingers for superior fit and flexibility for touch screen compatible fingertips.

Coming to the Gravity Drystar riding trousers, they are waterproof and adaptable to all weather conditions with great levels of breathability. These riding trousers have been priced at Rs 14,500.

Speaking about this very special collaboration with Alpinestars, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield said, “For riding enthusiasts, their riding apparel and gear is a very personal means for self-expression, on and off the saddle. Keeping this in mind, at Royal Enfield, we keep updating our range of apparel and attempt to bring an enviable collection through collaborations with the best global brands, for our riders. We are super-thrilled to collaborate with Alpinestars, an iconic brand that has elevated safe and stylish riding experience for motorcyclists around the world. Both, Royal Enfield and Alpinestars, brands are known for creating world-class riding apparel, footwear and gloves with focus on rider safety, and this collaboration aims to take that a notch higher. Royal Enfield is committed to bringing technology developments with best-in-class quality and this association is an effort to make high-quality gear accessible to all via Royal Enfield’s strong presence across markets.”