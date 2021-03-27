Royal Enfield launches CE-certified riding gear with Knox

The collaboration brings a new range of riding gear including the Conqueror, CE-certified gloves, knee-guards and riding jackets with Knox armours.

Motorcycle company Royal Enfield has tied up with Knox (which makes protective apparel and body armour) to co-create a range of high protection, accessible riding gear, and CE-certified external knee-guard called the Conqueror. “The launch is part of long-term collaboration in line with Royal Enfield’s commitment to provide protection, comfort and aesthetically designed riding gear and accessories,” the company said in a statement.

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a partnership two years ago to offer Knox’s body armours in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers. The two have now collaborated to co-create and offer CE-certified level-2 external knee-guard built with Knox’s microlock protection.

The line-up includes the Conqueror, CE-certified gloves, and riding jackets with Knox armours. (The CE marking is a manufacturer’s declaration that the product meets EU standards for health, safety and environmental protection.)

