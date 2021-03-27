Royal Enfield launches CE-certified riding gear with Knox

The collaboration brings a new range of riding gear including the Conqueror, CE-certified gloves, knee-guards and riding jackets with Knox armours.

By:March 27, 2021 10:54 AM
Royal Enfield Knox CONQUEROR KNEEGUARD

Motorcycle company Royal Enfield has tied up with Knox (which makes protective apparel and body armour) to co-create a range of high protection, accessible riding gear, and CE-certified external knee-guard called the Conqueror. “The launch is part of long-term collaboration in line with Royal Enfield’s commitment to provide protection, comfort and aesthetically designed riding gear and accessories,” the company said in a statement.

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a partnership two years ago to offer Knox’s body armours in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers. The two have now collaborated to co-create and offer CE-certified level-2 external knee-guard built with Knox’s microlock protection.

The line-up includes the Conqueror, CE-certified gloves, and riding jackets with Knox armours. (The CE marking is a manufacturer’s declaration that the product meets EU standards for health, safety and environmental protection.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed

Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options