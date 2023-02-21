Royal Enfield launches 650 Twins Thunder and Lightning editions overseas

The new editions of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 come standard with many new features.

Ever since Royal Enfield launched the 650 Twins, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, in 2019, the company has become the leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Due to its personalization options, retro design and affordability, the Interceptor 650 raced to pole position without much competition. To spruce things up and give the 650 Twins a breath of fresh air, Royal Enfield has unveiled Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition and the Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition for the UK and the European market.

At the moment, Royal Enfield hasn’t confirmed whether the two latest editions will be introduced in India. Mechanically, both the 650cc motorcycles remain the same and continue to be powered by a 648cc air-oil cooled parallel twin engine, which has a total output of 47bhp with 52Nm of torque. Both bikes are based on the twin cradle tubular steel frame designed by Harris Performance.

Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition: What’s new?

The new Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition offers a range of customisation goodies. The new edition comes with a quilted design seat, removable soft black saddlebags, a tinted windscreen, all-black touring mirrors, engine and sump guards, a silver-coloured oil cap and an aluminium finish crash guard. Like the standard version, the Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition is available in all the paint schemes like Canyon Red, Ventura Blue, Orange Crush, Downtown Drag, Baker Express, Sunset Strip and Mark 2.

Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition starts from Rs 6.41 lakh in the UK while the retro motorcycle is priced from Rs 2.88 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, in India.

Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition: What is it?

The Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition comes with an array of swanky-looking accessories. The café race brings back the retro days with classy-looking handlebar end rearview mirrors and dual touring saddle. Apart from this, it also comes equipped with the same features as in the Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition like engine and sump guards, silver coloured oil cap and soft black panniers. The Thunder Edition is available in five colours like the standard Continental GT — Rocker Red, Ventura Storm, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Mr Clean.

The Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition starts from Rs 6.65 lakh in the UK while in India the standard range is from Rs 3.05 lakh, ex-showroom.

