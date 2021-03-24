Royal Enfield, Knox announce collaboration: New riding jackets launched at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a strategic partnership 2 years back to offer Knox’s body armors in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers.

Royal Enfield and Knox today announced collaboration under which the two have co-created a range of high protection riding gear and a CE-certified external knee-guard called Conqueror. The launch is part of the long-term collaboration to produce riding gear that meets global safety norms that can be used for multiple riding needs and in varied conditions.

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a strategic partnership 2 years back to offer Knox’s body armors in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers. Extending this partnership further, the two brands have now collaborated to co-create and offer CE-certified level 2 external knee guard built with Knox’s microlock protection.

Also read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

Royal Enfield’s new riding jacket line-up that was introduced last year includes select styles that come equipped with Knox’s CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 MICRO-LOCK armours for shoulder and elbow. Along with the knee guard, Royal Enfield has also introduced a range of new riding gloves for varied riding needs. The range has 14 gloves of which 9 are CE certified.

The range has been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance leather, Polyester Air mesh and waterproof membrane among others. The new range of gloves will suit the varied needs of the riders, from riding in the city to extreme weather conditions. Further, selective gloves also come with Knox knuckle protectors and Knox scaphoid protection system.

The newly launched Conqueror knee guard, riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers with Knox armour are available for sale at Royal Enfield dealerships, Royal Enfield’s online store, Amazon and select central and shoppers stop outlets.

The new lineup is available at prices mentioned below:

Knee Guard: Conqueror CE Level 2 certified knee guard priced at Rs 3,950

CE Certified Gloves: Intrepid priced at Rs 2,250, Cragsman priced at Rs 3,100, Bravado priced at Rs 3,300, Blizzard priced at Rs 3,750, Roadbound priced at Rs 3,750, Stalwart priced at Rs 3,950, Striker priced at Rs 3,950, Vamos priced at Rs 4,200, Stout priced at Rs 4,500.

Riding Jackets with Knox armour: Streetwind V2 priced at Rs 4,950, Windfarer priced at Rs 6,950, Explorer V3 priced at Rs 8950 – CE certified.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.