Royal Enfield, Knox announce collaboration: New riding jackets launched at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a strategic partnership 2 years back to offer Knox’s body armors in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers.

By:March 24, 2021 1:46 PM

Royal Enfield and Knox today announced collaboration under which the two have co-created a range of high protection riding gear and a CE-certified external knee-guard called Conqueror. The launch is part of the long-term collaboration to produce riding gear that meets global safety norms that can be used for multiple riding needs and in varied conditions.

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a strategic partnership 2 years back to offer Knox’s body armors in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers. Extending this partnership further, the two brands have now collaborated to co-create and offer CE-certified level 2 external knee guard built with Knox’s microlock protection.

Also read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

Royal Enfield’s new riding jacket line-up that was introduced last year includes select styles that come equipped with Knox’s CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 MICRO-LOCK armours for shoulder and elbow. Along with the knee guard, Royal Enfield has also introduced a range of new riding gloves for varied riding needs. The range has 14 gloves of which 9 are CE certified.

The range has been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance leather, Polyester Air mesh and waterproof membrane among others. The new range of gloves will suit the varied needs of the riders, from riding in the city to extreme weather conditions. Further, selective gloves also come with Knox knuckle protectors and Knox scaphoid protection system.

The newly launched Conqueror knee guard, riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers with Knox armour are available for sale at Royal Enfield dealerships, Royal Enfield’s online store, Amazon and select central and shoppers stop outlets.

The new lineup is available at prices mentioned below:

Knee Guard: Conqueror CE Level 2 certified knee guard priced at Rs 3,950

CE Certified Gloves: Intrepid priced at Rs 2,250, Cragsman priced at Rs 3,100, Bravado priced at Rs 3,300, Blizzard priced at Rs 3,750, Roadbound priced at Rs 3,750, Stalwart priced at Rs 3,950, Striker priced at Rs 3,950, Vamos priced at Rs 4,200, Stout priced at Rs 4,500.

Riding Jackets with Knox armour: Streetwind V2 priced at Rs 4,950, Windfarer priced at Rs 6,950, Explorer V3 priced at Rs 8950 – CE certified.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Renault, Nissan vehicles to get expensive from April 2021: Here’s why

Renault, Nissan vehicles to get expensive from April 2021: Here’s why

Hero Destini 125 Platinum edition launched: Idle start-stop tech and new colour

Hero Destini 125 Platinum edition launched: Idle start-stop tech and new colour

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get costlier starting April 2021 by this much

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get costlier starting April 2021 by this much

Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun 2021 India Unveil Live: Price, variants, features, specs

Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun 2021 India Unveil Live: Price, variants, features, specs

Second-hand superbikes in India under Rs 2 lakh: 650cc cruisers, fully-faired sportsbikes and more!

Second-hand superbikes in India under Rs 2 lakh: 650cc cruisers, fully-faired sportsbikes and more!

Triumph Project TE-1 electric motorcycle design sketches out! Powertrain prototype unveiled

Triumph Project TE-1 electric motorcycle design sketches out! Powertrain prototype unveiled

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to sit out season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to sit out season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix

Triumph Trident 660 India launch on 6 April: To be priced lower than Street Twin

Triumph Trident 660 India launch on 6 April: To be priced lower than Street Twin

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition