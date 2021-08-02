Royal Enfield reports 9% positive growth in July 2021 sales: Exports up 97%

The manufacturer has a number of new products in the pipeline this year, a list that is most likely to start with the launch of the updated version of the Classic 350 sometime this month.

August 2, 2021
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a nine percent rise in total sales to 44,038 units for the month of July. The company had sold 40,334 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 39,290 units last month, a growth of 4 percent as against 37,925 in July 2020, it added. Exports grew 97 percent last month to 4,748 units as compared with 2,409 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

The manufacturer has a number of new products in the pipeline this year, a list that is most likely to start with the updated version of the Classic 350. It would share its engine and platform with the Meteor 350 and is expected to come with RE’s Tripper navigation system as well.

There are also reports of a road version of the Himalayan in the works. Expected to be called Scram 411, it will have a lighter front end with no large windscreen and a road-oriented single-piece seat based on the spy pictures.

Furthermore, the company’s 650cc parallel twin will be mounted onto more styles of motorcycles, for example, a cruiser that is currently said to be in its testing phase.

In related news, Royal Enfield recalled around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil in May this year.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

The defect was said to be in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance, and in rare cases, an electric short circuit, it added.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships reached out to consumers whose motorcycle vehicle identification number (VIN) number falls within the affected manufacturing period, it said.

