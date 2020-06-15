Royal Enfield launches new range of women’s riding gear & apparel at prices starting Rs 700

To celebrate the launch, Royal Enfield apparel will kick off a digital campaign called DeedsNotWords on 16 June to narrate powerful stories of those who have been defying conventions.

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its first-ever range of apparel and riding gear range, exclusively for women in India. The range is available at select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, along with online availability at store.royalenfield.com. It a collection of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans. The women’s apparel range is priced between Rs 700 to Rs 14,000. To celebrate the launch, Royal Enfield apparel will kickoff a digital campaign called #DeedsNorWords on 16 June to highlight stories of those who have been defying conventions.

Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life; and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too. Therefore it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, designed to be aspirational yet accessible, to support them in their pursuits of exploration, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said.

“Our Protective and Lifestyle Apparel stands for Safety, Comfort and Style, something that we have incorporated in this range as well. We are happy to launch our range of women’s riding gear and apparel and aim at enhancing the motorcycling experience for women riders.”

The riding jackets in the range include a summer mesh suit and a three-layer all-weather riding suit (both available as separates). The highlight is a coated cotton jacket with leather details. In addition, there are a few classic leather jackets with facilities for armour to be inserted.

The range includes:

Cotton Riding Jackets priced at Rs 5800

Summer Mesh riding jacket priced at Rs 7000

Riding three layer; all-weather riding jacket priced at Rs 14000

Summer Mesh riding trouser priced at Rs 6500

All-weather riding trouser at Rs 9500

Summer riding gloves at Rs 2500

Leather riding gloves at Rs 3300

Full face helmets at Rs 3700

Open face helmets at Rs 2700

Lifestyle leather jackets at Rs 9900-10900

T-shirts priced at Rs 700-1100

Shirts priced at Rs 2300-2500

Shorts priced at Rs 1500-1600

Bottoms (Jeans/trousers) priced at Rs 2400-2600

