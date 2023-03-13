Royal Enfield is back with Art Of Motorcycling season 3

In an extension to this initiative, participants’ designs from Seasons 1 and 2 will be showcased through several art installations in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Royal Enfield is back with season 3 of its creative campaign Art of Motorcycling. Conceptualised to fuel creativity among artists, creators, and motorcycling enthusiasts, the platform allows the community to express their love for art and ‘the motorcycling way of life’.

For the first time, under Art Of Motorcycling, Royal Enfield will take the art created by the community to a new level with the Art on Street initiative. Taking over popular districts across Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, the mural art will also integrate a first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality-powered display for the larger community to experience.

Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer at Royal Enfield, said, “We are constantly looking for ways to enable journeys of creative exploration and self-expression via platforms that push the boundaries of possibility. The Art of Motorcycling is one of the foremost examples of this phenomenon. It mixes artists, designers and motorcycling enthusiasts on a single platform – and the results are always mind-blowing.”

For Season 3, the jury comprises leading artist and designer – Hanif Kureshi, Santanu Hazarika, a multidisciplinary autodidact visual artist, and design stalwart, sculptor and Head of Industrial Design at Royal Enfield, S Sivakumar.

This year, the ArtOfMotorcycling will foray into leading design colleges across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai wherein the jury will have interactive sessions for aspiring artists and designers.

Winners of season 3 will get the opportunity to win rewards and showcase their work to a larger audience. The top five winners will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each, and their designs will be featured on Royal Enfield’s merchandise and converted into NFTs.

Two of the top five creators will get the opportunity to intern with Royal Enfield’s design team and the next 15 winners from this season will have their designs featured on ‘Make It Yours’ – Royal Enfield’s personalisation and customisation platform.