Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 waiting period now 6 months: Check on road prices

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have stirred the middleweight motorcycle segment in India. The two motorcycles are the most affordable 650cc motorcycles and these undercut their rivals by a huge margin in terms of pricing. Having said that, it was pretty obvious at the launch that the Royal Enfield 650 twins will demand a long waiting period. Dealers sources of Express Drives have now stated that the two motorcycles currently command a waiting period of up to six months. The sales of the 650 twins have been pleasing in India and February 2019 saw the two bikes finding 1,445 homes, which is quite an unbelievable sales number for 650cc motorcycles. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was launched in India last year in November at a price of Rs 2.5 lakh while the Continental GT 650 arrived with a price tag of Rs 2.65 lakh. Both prices, ex-showroom.

Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is a 648cc, twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The suspension system of the two motorcycles comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The two bikes come to a halt as these come equipped with a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear.

A dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer with the motorcycle for added safety and convenience. In terms of price point, the Royal Enfield 650 twins challenge the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310, KTM 390 Duke and others. With the rising waiting period, it is clear that the demand for the Royal Enfield 650 twins is skyrocketing and the two bikes will write another success story for the brand.

