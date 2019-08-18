Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 to get costlier starting 1st September: Here’s how much

Royal Enfield is set to hike the prices of its flagship motorcycles - Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 starting 1st September. The company has started communicating to its dealers that the two bikes will see a price increase of 2 percent starting next month. This is the first time that the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have seen such a significant hike in price. The two bikes were launched in India in November last year at killer price tags of Rs 2.50 lakh for the Interceptor 650 and Rs 2.65 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Continental GT 650.

With the price revision, the Interceptor 650 will get costlier by up to Rs 5,400 while for the Continental GT 650 range, you will have to pay up to Rs 5,700 more. Coming to Kerala where the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are priced lower compared to rest of the states at respective prices of Rs 2.36 lakh and Rs 2.51 lakh, the price hike of 2 percent will be applicable here as well. Our sources confirmed that come 1st September and the Interceptor 650 is expected to get a price hike of almost Rs 4,700 while the Continental GT 650 may get dearer by almost Rs 5,100 in Kerala.

All thanks to the highly competitive prices along with the popularity of Royal Enfield bikes in India, the 650 twins have remained a hit in the market. The two have managed to outsell all their prime rivals that too by a big margin. That said, the price revision that is set to implement starting next month should not have a major impact on the sales of the motorcycles. In June 2019, the 650 twins saw a monthly unit sales of 1,751 units, much higher than the competition.

Both bikes get power from a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that is good for developing 47hp of power and 52Nm of torque. Gearbox is a six-speed unit. Braking is done with disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS comes as standard for better safety. In other news, Royal Enfield has recently launched its most affordable models namely Bullet 350X and Bullet 350X ES amid industry slowdown. The step was to revive the declining sales and to make the brand more accessible for the masses. While the Bullet 350X can be yours for a price of Rs 1.12 lakh, the Bullet 350X ES will set you back by Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

