Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 on-road prices in Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more

Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 on-road prices for major cities in India have now been revealed. The two bikes were launched in India with killer price tags and the company intends to keep the on road price of the Interceptor 650 under Rs 3 lakh. For this reason, the ex-showroom pricing in Kerala and Karnataka has been kept low at Rs 2.34 lakh to make the said equation possible. While the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was launched in India at a price of Rs 2.5 lakh, the Continental GT 650 can be yours for Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A lot of you have been asking us about the on-road prices of the two motorcycles. In order to help you out, here we bring the list of on-road prices of the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in multiple cities and answer most of the questions that we have received.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are now available for sale across the length and breadth across the country. While the Interceptor 650 is based on a pure roadster theme, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer. With that being said, the Interceptor 650 offers an upright and more relaxed riding position while being more practical, the Continental GT 650's riding position is demanding, all thanks to the bike's sporty nature. Furthermore, the two are the fastest Enfields to date and the vibes don't kick in significantly even at the 120 kmph mark.

Check out the on-road prices of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 in different cities here:

Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 on-road prices Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650 Delhi Standard Rs 2.89 lakh Rs 3.05 lakh Custom Rs 2.97 lakh Rs 3.15 lakh Chrome Rs 3.10 lakh Rs 3.29 lakh Bengaluru Standard Rs 2.99 lakh Rs 3.20 lakh Custom Rs 3.08 lakh Rs 3.25 lakh Chrome Rs 3.23 lakh Rs 3.43 lakh Mumbai Standard Rs 3.03 lakh Rs 3.21 lakh Custom Rs 3.10 lakh Rs 3.30 lakh Chrome Rs 3.24 lakh Rs 3.40 lakh Hyderabad Standard Rs 2.94 lakh Rs 3.13 lakh Custom Rs 2.56 lakh Rs 2.71 lakh Chrome Rs 2.70 lakh Rs 2.80 lakh Chennai Standard Rs 2.88 lakh Rs 3.02 lakh Custom Rs 2.98 lakh Rs 3.12 lakh Chrome Rs 3.10 lakh Rs 3.26 lakh Ahmedabad Standard Rs 2.95 lakh Rs 3.10 lakh Custom Rs 3.00 lakh Rs 3.19 lakh Chrome Rs 3.14 lakh Rs 3.30 lakh Jaipur Standard Rs 2.97 lakh Rs 3.10 lakh Custom Rs 3.03 lakh Rs 3.22 lakh Chrome Rs 3.20 lakh Rs 3.82 lakh Pune Standard Rs 3.00 lakh Rs 3.16 lakh Custom Rs 3.09 lakh Rs 3.23 lakh Chrome Rs 3.23 lakh Rs 3.40 lakh Chandigarh Standard Rs 2.76 lakh Rs 2.95 lakh Custom Rs 2.81 lakh Rs 3.00 lakh Chrome Rs 3.00 lakh Rs 3.46 lakh

We have recently ridden the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Goa and came back with a big smile. The two feel completely different than other REs in the company's line up. A lot of you have been asking about the performance of the two bikes in the real world. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing you the long-term report very soon.