Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 accessories officially revealed! Over 50 parts listed with prices

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are the company's two latest motorcycles that have made a lot of noise on social media. The reason being, these are brand's highly awaited flagship models for which the enthusiasts have been waiting for a very long time. Now, Royal Enfield has officially revealed the accessories for the two motorcycles on its official website for India. The company has listed over 50 parts for the two motorcycles along with the prices. The prices of the Royal Enfield 650 twins accessories start from as low as Rs 600 for the handlebar brace pad that reach up till Rs 6,000 for the soft pannier pair. Royal Enfield had put the official accessories for its flagship motorcycles at the display during the launch event of the 650 twins but chose to reveal the prices at a later date.

Watch our Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 video review here:

Once you click on an accessory on the company's website, it will show all the details including the time required to fit them on your motorcycle. Also, the page will give you options to find your nearest dealer to buy your selected accessory while you can also request an inquiry for the same. The official accessories for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 aim at enhancing the comfort and visual appeal of the two bikes. You can also find multiple parts that intend to offer more convenience to the rider.

Some of the accessories are compatible with both the motorcycles and the company is giving a two-year warranty on all the listed products. Royal Enfield has nailed it with the pricing of the 650 twins and now, with the official accessories, it is offering liberty to the riders to customize their machines the way they want. The new 650 twins will write another success story for the brand or not can only be said in the coming months but for now, it looks like the company has new winners on its side.

