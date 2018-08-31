Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 global launch in September

Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650, the two immensely awaited motorcycles in India, are now nearing their launch here. Our friends at Carandbike have reported that the new Royal Enfield twins are heading towards a global launch in September. The launch of the Interceptor and Continental in India is expected around November this year. Royal Enfield President Rudratej Singh has said that there will be an international launch followed by India and the dates will be announced soon, but surely Interceptor and Continental will be riding around in India by this fiscal.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are the biggest, most powerful motorcycles in the company's lineup and are its first middle-weight offerings. The two will compete against the likes of Harley-Davidson 750 series.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 were first unveiled at EICMA in Milan last year. They were first showcased in India during Rider Mania 2017 in Goa. The two are underpinned by a new platform and are powered by a new parallel twin engine. This will be the first time Royal Enfield motorcycles will use a parallel twin engine.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The new 649 cc parallel twin, air-cooled engine is tuned to make 47 bhp of power at 7100 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5200 rpm, and is paired with a six-speed transmission. While the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a roadster, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer.

Watch Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X review below:

Both the roadster and cafe racer will come fitted with a 320mm disc brake up front and a 240mm disc brake at the rear, while, suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks and preload adjustable gas-charged dual shocks.

Also read: 1963 Royal Enfield Interceptor in pictures: A Nostalgic trip to most powerful Enfield ever

Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor, GT650 could spell the end of RE’s quality and reliability problems: Here’s why

Royal Enfield is expected to rice the two motorcycles at around Rs 3 lakh mark. We'll find out in November if the Interceptor and Continental GT 65o's pricing will undercut that of Kawasaki Ninja 300, which is currently the most affordable motorcycles with a parallel twin engine.