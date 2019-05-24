Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with Termignoni exhaust & off-road tyres makes one great-looking scrambler

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in itself is a good-looking classic roadster but you give it a Termignoni exhaust and off-road tyres and it transforms into a great-looking scrambler. One such Interceptor has been created by folks at Termignoni and is the second from Royal Enfield's stable to receive their exhaust, the previous one being the Royal Enfield Himalayan. It not only looks fantastic but sounds the part as well. Listen to it in the video below.

Now that the exhaust has been placed taller on the Interceptor 650, it'll have better capability to wade through water. Also, it has off-road biased knobby tyres and slightly tweaked rear suspension which adds to the rugged look and its ability to take on rough roads.

The Termignoni exhaust will not be available for the Interceptor in India but Royal Enfield does offer S&S exhaust as an optional accessory in some international markets.

The aftermarket exhaust system will have given the Interceptor 650 some additional grunt, however, the numbers aren't available. The stock 648cc parallel twin engine makes 47 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52 Nm at 5250 rpm.

Other changes on the motorcycle include LED indicators and the front forks have been added with gaitors to better protect the oil seals. The minimalistic changes and the new exhaust system has undoubtedly given the Interceptor 650 a whole new personality.

The closest form of a scrambler in Royal Enfield's product lineup are the Trials 350 and 500. Based on the Bullet series of the motorcycles, the two share the engine and chassis with their 350 and 500cc road-going counterparts. The Trials series was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 1.62 lakh for the 350 and Rs 2.07 lakh for the Trials 500. Prices are ex-showroom, pan India.