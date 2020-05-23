Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable twin-cylinder bike on sale in India with its closest retro classic rival being the Kawasaki W800. Here's how the two fare against each other in terms of features.



Very recently, Kawasaki India surprised the Indian customers by slashing the price of its W800 retro cruiser by a significant Rs 1 lakh. What’s even more impressive is the fact that the company announced this price revision while making the bike BS6 compliant. In order to be specific, the modern classic by Kawasaki that used to cost Rs 7.99 lakh previously can now be yours for a price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, while the bike primarily challenges the likes of the Triumph Bonneville T100 and the Street Twin in the segment, there is a worthy option at a lot lesser price – the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. So, here let’s take a look at the key features of the two bikes in order to give you an idea about which one to go for.

Starting with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Staying true to the typical RE philosophy, the bike gets a clean, simple yet appealing design along with a basic feature list for the simple reason that retro classics aren’t meant to be feature loaded. These are just meant to offer easy rideability along with a pure evergreen old-school appeal. In terms of prime features, the bike gets a slipper clutch as standard. Apart from that, the bike gets a twin pod instrument cluster with a small LCD screen having twin trip meters and a fuel gauge. The bike gets a twin exhaust set up and the engine on this one is oil-cooled. Gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

Now, in comparison, the Kawasaki W800 is also built around a modern classic design language and it seems to do justice to every retro bike lover’s imaginations. The bike gets an air cooled engine with a five-speed transmission compared to a six-speed unit on the Interceptor 650. Just like the Royal Enfield here, the Kwacker also gets a slip and assist clutch.

Both bikes, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Kawasaki W800 get a 320mm disc brake upfront but the Kwacker here gets a bigger 270mm rear disc compared to 240mm on the Interceptor. The W800 also gets a twin pod instrumentation with small LCD screen showing the necessary information. The unit packs in a tripmeter and a clock as well apart from the usual information. In addition to this, the Kawasaki W800 also features a full-LED headlamp while the Interceptor 650 stays content with a halogen unit only. Also, both bikes feature a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

As one can see, the Kawasaki W800 is a better equipped bike in terms of features, however, the Interceptor 650 has some pros and advantages of its own. There is a whole world of difference between the two motorcycles in terms of pricing as the Interceptor 650 costs over Rs 4 lakh lesser than the Kawasaki W800.

