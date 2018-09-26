Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price in India confirmed! Why Harley-Davidson should worry

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price in India 2018: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, two of the incredibly anticipated motorcycles, have been launched in international markets. This means India launch is now closer than ever. So, what was all the anticipation all about? For starters, the new Royal Enfield 650 twins are the most powerful motorcycles in the Chennai-based manufacturer's product lineup. The two are powered by a new 650cc parallel-twin engine and they're equipped with electronics as well. The two might spell trouble for Harley-Davidson Street 750 since the price tags on the Royal Enfield 650 twins will be half of Harley's most affordable motorcycle.

All new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield 650 twins have been launched in the US. While the Interceptor 650 is priced at $5799 (Rs 4.21 lakh), the Continental GT 650 carries a price tag of $5999 (Rs 4.36 lakh). Sources close to the subject have told Express Drives, the Interceptor 650 will be priced at about Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom), however, the final price could differ to the higher side of Rs 2.7 or 2.8 lakh. Royal Enfield though hasn't made any official statement regarding the price of the 650 twins.

This could spell trouble for a certain cruiser in India - Harley-Davidson Street 750, the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's lineup at Rs 5.56 lakh. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a 648 cc engine that makes 47 hp & 52 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome at Rider Mania 2017

While Harley-Davidson does not reveal the power output of its motorcycles, Street 750's power figures are slightly higher than the Royal Enfield 650 twins with a torque output of 59 Nm. Harley-Davidson Street 750, in fact, is a promising motorcycle with a nippy throttle response and agile handling, compared to its bigger cruiser brethren. The Royal Enfield's 650cc engine is available in two renditions – roadster and cafe racer – both of which are way more affordable than the Street 750.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will be priced slightly higher than the Interceptor.

Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in three variants each – standard, custom and chrome. Variant wise prices of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins in the US:

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Standard - $5799 (Rs 4.21 lakh)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Custom - $5999 (Rs 4.36 lakh)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome - $6499 (Rs 4.72 lakh)

Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Standard - $5999 (Rs 4.36 lakh)

Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Custom - $6249 (Rs 4.54 lakh)

Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Chrome - $6799 (Rs 4.94 lakh)

Expect the Royal Enfield twins to launch in India soon which will, in fact, be a major milestone for the manufacturer. Royal Enfield is not competing with people and it aims to grow in India and other mature markets, Royal Enfield President Rudratej Singh said, adding that the company can hit the “sweet spot” between “everyday, old-school, fun and simple motorcycling”.