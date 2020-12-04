Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

The latest Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modification has been done by a college grad, that too during this Covid-19 pandemic period. Here is what all has been changed in order to make the bike look like a Triumph Thruxton R.

Dec 04, 2020 1:50 PM

 

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one preferred motorcycle for custom houses and designers not even in India, but across the world when it comes to bike modification. After bringing you details of numerous interceptor 650s from around the world, here is one more! The difference is that this time, the bike has neither been modified by a leading custom house nor by a renowned designer, but instead a college graduate. Yes, you read that right! After all, all that one needs is the passion to do something, isn’t it? So, the latest example of a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 takes its inspiration from the Triumph Thruxton R, the stunning cafe racer by the British manufacturer. That said, you get a curvy semi fairing at the front that gives a lot of that character to the motorcycle.

Watch video | Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified to mimic Triumph’s Thruxton R

Moreover, there are clip-on handlebars and the rear has been trimmed down too for that pure cafe racer look. The bike has been finished in all black colour with contrasting yellow accents and pinstriping that give it a sporty look. The engine too has been finished in matte black. In addition, the seat gets a light tan colour treatment that certainly takes up the elegance quotient of the bike.

The headlamp on this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is an all-LED unit and even the turn indicators have been changed to rounded ones instead of rectangle ones on the stock Interceptor. Moreover, the tail light has been integrated intelligently into the rear subframe in the form of an LED strip. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, let us know what do you think of this modified Interceptor 650, and does it deserves an applause?

Video source: King Indian (YouTube)

