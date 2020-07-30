Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is UK’s highest-selling middleweight bike: What makes it a hit!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been the highest-selling naked middleweight motorcycle in the UK for the last 12 months (according to MCIA data from June 2019 - June 2020) while the Himalayan stood at number four. Here is what makes it a blockbuster.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 emerged as the highest-selling middleweight motorcycle in the UK for the month of June 2020 as per the MCIA data for the more than 125cc motorcycles category. Moreover, the Interceptor 650 has been the highest-selling naked style motorcycle in the UK for the last 12 months (according to MCIA data from June 2019 – June 2020) while the Himalayan stood at number four. With almost two years in the Indian two-wheeler market, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a hit among the buyers here too and is the best selling middleweight bike here in India as well. The bike gets a 648cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 47 hp and 52 Nm. The engine offers solid performance and has a high level of refinement. The bike is currently priced in India at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Watch our Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 long-term video review:

Speaking about the latest achievement, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said that the company’s vision is to expand and lead the middleweight motorcycling segment across the world. He adds that towards this vision and further strengthening the brand’s position as a truly global brand, Royal Enfield has been consistently focusing on widening its footprint in international markets and creating engaging experiences for enthusiasts.

Dasari further stated that since its launch, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been gaining momentum among consumers and has also won several awards globally. Dominating the mid-segment in the UK for a year, is a truly remarkable achievement that Royal Enfield is very proud of. Dasari says that he is equally delighted with the success of Royal Enfield’s adventure-tourer Himalayan that has been among the top five best selling middle-weight motorcycles in the UK consistently for the last 12 months. This response from the company’s customers in the UK has propelled Royal Enfield to become one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the UK.

Further speaking about the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Vinod K. Dasari added that the bike marked the beginning of a new chapter and was the first truly global motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It has paved the way for the company to grow from strength to strength; by building more awareness and aspiration for the brand in international markets, and by growing the 500cc+ category more than four-times in India. Both, the Interceptor 650 and Himalayan have brought in a lot of first-time buyers into Royal Enfield and the company believes that these bikes have a strong potential to grow RE’s international markets.

