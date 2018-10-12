Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & GT 650 launch date revealed: Find out how much we expect them to cost!

2018 has been an exciting year for the Indian Motorcyclist, and the highlight of the year has been the return of the much anticipated Royal Enfield Twins. We can now confirm that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, will be launched on the 14th of November this year after several delays to the original launch timeline. Sources indicate that the timeline was deferred to ensure that Royal Enfield could ensure that both bikes were the fit to carry the brand’s flagship titles. Unlike the Royal Enfields from days of yore, these two bikes will be breaching a much more premium segment, and are rumoured to be a stark contrast to the Royal Enfield bikes that we have seen to date. Sources from within the industry that have ridden both motorcycles in California say that these motorcycles will set a new benchmark for the bike maker.

Powering the Twins will be the same oil cooled 648 cc parallel twin. The engine will be paired with an all-new 6-speed transmission that is also likely to feature the up-market slipper clutch assistance that keeps the rear wheel from locking up under hard downshifts. The engine is expected to make a more than healthy 46 hp and 53 Nm of torque. Both bikes, will use telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers at the rear. Once again, Royal Enfield will be ensuring that this bike gets the best of the best, even in terms of safety and will debut with dual-channel ABS as standard with a 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc. For adhesion, the bikes get the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres that are wrapped around 18-inch wheels.

In terms of price point, sources close to development have said that they will try to price the Twins under the Rs 3 lakh mark on the road. This should ensure that once launched the bikes become a runaway success, with no direct rival at this price point, or for that matter in its segment. If we had to strain ourselves, the only manufacturers that we find even remotely close to this price point are Harley Davidson with their Street 750 that retails at Rs 5.31 lakh and the Kawasaki Vulcan S that retails at Rs 5.48 lakh within the 650cc-750 cc displacement range.