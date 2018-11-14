Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched in India at under Rs 2.4 lakh! Shocker but true!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.5 lakh. In Kerala, the price of the Interceptor 650 has been kept Rs 2.33 lakh which is truly a shocker. The price of the standard models of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 has been kept Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 2.65 lakh respectively. On the other hand, the custom models can be yours for respective prices of Rs 2.57 lakh and Rs 2.72 lakh. Last, the off-beat chrome models have been placed on top with prices of Rs 2.70 lakh for the Interceptor 650 and Rs 2.85 lakh for the Continental GT 650. All prices being ex-showroom. Royal Enfield is offering a standard warranty of three years / 40,000 km with the two motorcycles. Moreover, you also get three-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) with the newly launched Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Powering the newly launched Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is a 648cc, twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The gearbox is further linked to a slipper clutch for easy and seamless gearshifts.

Braking to the duo is taken care of with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered with the bikes as standard to offer added safety. The suspension system of the two bikes comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with gas charged twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Bookings for the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will begin officially tomorrow and the brand says that it will try to deliver the bikes as soon as possible. We have ridden the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, so stay tuned for the first ride review!