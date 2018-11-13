Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launch tomorrow: All details on most awaited Enfields

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the brand's two highly awaited motorcycles are all set to be launched in India tomorrow. The bikes were first unveiled at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show last year and the pricing for the two will be announced tomorrow. Bookings for the upcoming Royal Enfield 650 twins have already begun at some of the company's dealerships across India. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is based on a classic roadster theme while the Continental GT 650 has a cafe racer styling. Both bikes share the same 648cc, twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The gearbox on these two is a six-speed unit that further gets a slipper clutch for seamless gearshifts. Suspension duties on the Royal Enfield 650 twins are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The two bikes come to a halt with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the motorcycle for added safety and convenience. As far as pricing is concerned, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 are expected to come with a tag of around Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). At such a price, the bikes won't have a direct rival and Harley-Davidson Street 750 will be the nearest competitor.

More details on new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 to be revealed tomorrow. We will be bringing LIVE updates straight from the launch event, so stay tuned with us! Also, we are riding the 650 twins very soon and our first impressions on these bikes will be up shortly. A day after the launch of the new Enfields, Jawa motorcycles will make its comeback in India and hence, the week is going to be a lot exciting, especially for the cruiser bike lovers.