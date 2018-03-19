Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 showcased in Australia: India launch soon

Royal Enfield has just showcased its two latest motorcycles that go by the names Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Australia. The motorcycles have been priced in the Australian market at a price of AUD 10,000 and AUD 10,400 respectively. The two Royal Enfield bikes made their global debut at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy last year followed by India debut at the Rider Mania 2017 event in Goa. This is not the first time that Royal Enfield has used the term 'Interceptor' for its motorcycles. The Interceptor used to be a very popular model by the company from the 1960-70s. The manufacturer decided to bring back the Interceptor and the motorcycle is now based on a neo-retro styling.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get power from a 648cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. A slip and assist clutch also comes with the two bikes that minimises the effects of engine braking in case of aggressive downshifts. The braking duties on the two motorcycles are taken care of with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard with the motorcycles to offer added safety and convenience.

As far as India launch is concerned, the two motorcycles will be launched here in April 2018. The new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are being manufactured at the company's production facility in Chennai. The two bikes will be priced in India at under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, will take on the competition quite competitively. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 will primarily challenge the likes of Harley Davidson Street 750 in the Indian market. More details on India launch to be revealed in coming days!