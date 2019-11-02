Video: How to service and troubleshoot your Interceptor, Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield has started a new video series on its YouTube channel with simple DIY (do it yourself) tutorials for owners of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The 'Caring For Your Twin' series already has several step-by-step video guides for servicing and troubleshooting the 650cc motorcycles, for example adjusting throttle or clutch cable, replacing faulty headlamp or tail lamp bulbs, cleaning and lubrication of the chain and many more.

This is, in fact, a great initiative by the manufacturer helping owners diagnose problems that they can easily handle on their own at home or get on the phone with the mechanic to get a solution. Moreover, these tips and tricks will also come in handy during long-distance travel as well.

Royal Enfield currently has 11 of these DIY videos, that include Spark Plug Cleaning, Adjusting and Replacing, Throttle Cable Adjustment, Trouble-Shooting: Starting Trouble, Know Your Instrument Cluster, Cleaning and Lubricating the Chain, Front Wheel Removal, Rear Wheel Removal, Removing the Battery, Clutch Cable Adjustment, Headlamp, Tail Lamp and Trafficator Replacement, and Oil Level Inspection. Head over to the Royal Enfield YouTube channel to watch the series.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Road Test Review: Royal Enfield now has exactly what it needed

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: India’s favourite Enfield finally has a worthy challenger

In related news, Royal Enfield recently rolled out a minor update for the 650 twins that include a clear lens for the headlamp and reflectors for the front forks. Moreover, the BS-VI compliant models are being worked upon and are expected to start arriving in the market by early 2020. Some of these have also been spotted while on test.

Besides the engine update, the new motorcycles could also feature new instrument cluster, new switchgear, and updated styling as well. Royal Enfield will not be present at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, however, expect the brand to showcase the 2020 range at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan this month.