Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 black edition sports alloy-wheels

Royal Enfield unveiled blacked out Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 in the UK which gets tubeless tyres, new LED headlights and a lot more.

Royal Enfield is on a roll as in a span of a couple of days, the company has taken out a variety of limited editions for both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Earlier, we had reported that the 650 Twins’ Lightning and Thunder Editions were launched for the European market, and now the all-black edition was unveiled in the UK. The good news is that there are more than just cosmetic updates and some equipment which are a first for the 650 Twins. Let’s take a closer look at the latest edition of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650: Features

The first thing that will grab everyone’s attention is the all-new LED headlamp, which has been a long time coming. After the Super Meteor, the 650 Twins are the only other motorcycles in the Royal Enfield range that sport these state-of-art lights. The iconic two-wheeler manufacturer has also introduced the new rotary switches that were initially seen in the Meteor 350, the Hunter 350 and now the Super Meteor 650. As ‘The times they are a-changin’, Royal Enfield has updated both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 with a much-needed USB port.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650: Design and colours

The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have decided to don the cape crusader’s colours and go all-black. Hence, components like the twin exhausts and the engine are all blacked out and complement the chassis. The major update is that both the 650 Twins now come with alloy wheels, which is a first. The new edition retains the same tyre size — the front is 100/90-18 inches while the rear is 130/70-18. They come equipped with 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650: Engine

Mechanically, there is no change and the black edition Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 continue to be powered by a 648cc twin-parallel air-oil cool engine. The powertrain has a total output of 47bhp at 7,250rpm and 52Nm of torque at 5,250rpm. Currently, this edition is only available in the European market, but there’s a good chance for the all-black 650 Twins to make their debut here in India.

