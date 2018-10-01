Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 colours: From chrome to dual tone, more on these new stunning shades

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is undoubtedly the most awaited Enfield till date and the bike is set to be launched in India next month. The media ride of the motorcycle has concluded recently in California and the response is quite positive. Bookings for the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will commence next month and the eagerness & excitement among the enthusiasts has been increasing day by day for multiple reasons. First and foremost, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will most likely be the most affordable twin cylinder motorcycle on sale in India. Apart from that, it will be the most powerful Enfield that will challenge the Harley-Davidson Street 750. Increasing the excitement even more, Royal Enfield has listed the colour options for the Intercptor 650 on its official website for India and there will surely be a lot of buyers who will confused when it comes to choosing the right shade. To help them out, here we bring you all colour options for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to give you an idea which one can be the one that you are looking for.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in Mark Three

Mark Three

This colour will surely appeal to those who believe in simplicity. Mark Three is basically a plain black colour option and if you love black, this one might be the right pick for you. Mark Three offers a perfect combination against the contrasting mechanicals. Mark Three is expected to be one of the best selling shades considering the fact that a lot of Indians love their Enfields to be black and nothing else.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in Glitter & Dust

Glitter & Dust

This has to be one of the most interesting colour options from the palette of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The prime highlight of this colour scheme is the completely chromed fuel tank that you must have hardly seen on a production motorcycle before. We believe that the Glitter & Dust colour option for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will see a lot of takers in India due to its uniqueness and after all, who does not want an Enfield that stands out from the crowd, isn't it?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in Orange Crush

Orange Crush

The said colour is the one in which you must have seen the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 for the most number of times. The company first showcased the motorcycle at 2017 EICMA last year in this colour option only. The Orange Crush colour option is different than what Royal Enfield has been offering with its motorcycles and hence it can appeal to a lot.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in Ravishing Red

Ravishing Red

If you love dual tone paint schemes and sporty colour options, chances are that you will surely like the Ravishing Red colour for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The highlight of this option is the red and black coloured fuel tank and there is no denying the fact that the bike looks the sportiest in this shade. The Ravishing Red colour might remind you of British cruisers especially the Triumph Bonnevilles.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in Silver Spectre

Silver Spectre

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will also get a silver spectre colour option and the shade looks quite similar to the one that the company has been offering with its Classic range. If you love plain colours that look decent and elegant at the same time, the Silver Spectre can be a good option for you.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in Baker Express

Baker Express

Last but definitely not the least, the Baker Express dual tone paint scheme will surely attract the ones who love contrasting combinations. The highlight of the Baker Express colour option is the white coloured fuel tank that gets thick red highlight towards the bottom. This one actually resembles some old school cruisers from the 1950s and shouts out retro theme which is why we believe that it can be a hit in India keeping in mind the high number of retro bike lovers here.

Which colour option for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 appeals you the most? Do let us know in the comments section below.