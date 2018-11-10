Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and GT 650 unveiling in India next week: Expected Price, Top-Speed, Fuel Efficiency and more!

Royal Enfield has been teasing the Indian market with their two new flagship motorcycles for some time now, a little over a year to be specific. Now, finally, Royal Enfield is ready to pull the wraps off the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as well as the Royal Enfield Continental 650 for India. Mind you, this follows a launch in the US a few months ago, and a launch in Europe at the EICMA this year. In the US the motorcycle has been priced at $ 5,799 USD (Rs 4.2 lakh) for the Interceptor 650, while the Continental 650 has been launched at a price of $ 5,999 (Rs 4.36 lakh). European prices are slightly higher with the Interceptor 650 retailing off the showroom floor for 6200 Euros (Rs 5.16 lakhs) for The Interceptor 650 where the Continental GT is priced at 6400 Euros (Rs 5.33 lakhs).

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will be priced slightly higher than the Interceptor.

Now to be specific Royal Enfield has only said that they will be unveiling the bike in India, along with a test ride for motorcycle journalists. However, once launched in India we expect competitive pricing from the two twin-cylinder flagships from the brand with the Interceptor 650 expected to be priced at Rs 2.6 lakh where the Continental GT 650 is expected to be launched with a showroom floor price of Rs 2.8 lakh ex-showroom. If Royal Enfield gets this price point for the motorcycle, they stand to be very competitive offering for the Indian market, with more power than most of the fully faired sports motorcycles on sale in India.

Both the Interceptor 650 and GT 650 will be built around a new platform and will source their power through a brand new 648 cc, air-cooled parallel twin engine For Royal Enfield, this motorcycle will have more modern features like. fuel-injection (FI) and an oil-cooler for better efficiency and performance. The motors are expected to make 46 hp as high at 7,250 rpm with a respectable peak torque of 52 Nm that kicks in as low at 5,250 rpm. Both Motorcycles are expected to have a six-speed gearbox with a slip assisted clutch, for smoother downshifts. The Royal Enfield’s are also likely to have a top speed of (above) 160 kmph and are expected to return a fuel efficiency of 25.5 kmpl through the World Motorcycle Test Cycle.