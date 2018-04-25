Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 spotted with new, impressive colour options

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have both been spotted with new paint jobs at a dealership in Australia. Revelry Cycles posted pictures on their Facebook page on the Royal Enfield twins. While the Interceptor INT 650 can be seen in a colour combination of red and white, the Continental GT 650 is seen in grey and black. These two are likely the colour options that will be available for the Interceptor and Continental GT apart from the colours that they were seen in during the launch. The Royal Enfield twins were introduced in India during Rider Mania in 2017 and are expected to launch in the country soon.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are both powered by a 648cc air-cooled, four-valve SOHC, fuel-injected parallel twin engine that makes 47 hp at 7100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

While the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are both powered by the same engine, the two are different renditions in terms of styling and performance. The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 is more of a roadster and has cruiser like throttle and saddle, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer and is sportier with lowered handlebars and a slightly nippier throttle. The Interceptor 650 gets a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single-piece long seat, twin shock absorbers, 18-inch spoke wheels as well as twin upswept exhausts.

This is not the first time that Royal Enfield has used the 'Interceptor' nomenclature for its motorcycles as the name used to be very popular back in 1960s for its 736cc twin cylinder classic. Both motorcycles come equipped with a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes standard.