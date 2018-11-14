Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: Price, features, specifications, images

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: The wait finally ends today for all those who have been eagerly looking forward to the two most awaited Enfields in India. After making us wait for months, the brand is finally going to launch the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. The two were showcased for the first time at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The two motorcycles share a 648cc, twin cylinder engine that gets liquid-cooling and is good for producing a peak power output of 47 bhp along with a maximum torque of 52 Nm. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be the only bikes in the company's line up at present to feature a twin cylinder engine.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 price revealed: All you need to know
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for additional safety. The two bikes share most of the cycle parts including engine, chassis and suspension with each other but differ in body styling and riding geometry. While the Interceptor 650 is an old-school roadster, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 come to a halt with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be offered as standard with the bike for added safety and convenience.
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 share a 648cc, twin cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission system. The unit is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The engine gets liquid-cooling and gets significantly lesser vibrations compared to other Royal Enfields in the market. We are riding the two bikes in Goa at the moment and will be coming up with our first ride review very soon.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 prices are expected to start from the Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. At such a price point, the new Royal Enfield 650 twins will spell trouble for the competition. Jawa will be unveiling its 300cc bikes tomorrow and we believe it must be keeping a close watch on the Enfield launch.
With the launch of the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the company will be making its entry into the upper middleweight bike segment. Currently, limited to 500cc bikes, the two bikes will open opportunities for the brand in the 650cc segment. Having said that, the brand must be betting big on the new 650 twins.
The biggest two-wheeler launch of the year is here. Royal Enfield is going to launch its much-anticipated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India today evening at 6:30 PM. This will put an end of months for the enthusiasts and with the sweet pricing, the company is expected to make the wait totally worth it.