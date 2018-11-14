Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: Price, features, specifications, images

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: The wait finally ends today for all those who have been eagerly looking forward to the two most awaited Enfields in India. After making us wait for months, the brand is finally going to launch the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. The two were showcased for the first time at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The two motorcycles share a 648cc, twin cylinder engine that gets liquid-cooling and is good for producing a peak power output of 47 bhp along with a maximum torque of 52 Nm. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be the only bikes in the company's line up at present to feature a twin cylinder engine.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for additional safety. The two bikes share most of the cycle parts including engine, chassis and suspension with each other but differ in body styling and riding geometry. While the Interceptor 650 is an old-school roadster, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer.