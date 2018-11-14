 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: Price, features, specifications, images - The Financial Express
  1. Auto
  2. Bike News
  3. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: Price, features, specifications, images

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: Price, features, specifications, images

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: Catch all the action from the biggest two-wheeler launch of the year in our LIVE blog. Keep refreshing the page or stay active with the F5 key if you do not want to miss anything.

By: | Updated: November 14, 2018 5:11:38 pm
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch today

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch LIVE Updates: The wait finally ends today for all those who have been eagerly looking forward to the two most awaited Enfields in India. After making us wait for months, the brand is finally going to launch the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. The two were showcased for the first time at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The two motorcycles share a 648cc, twin cylinder engine that gets liquid-cooling and is good for producing a peak power output of 47 bhp along with a maximum torque of 52 Nm. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be the only bikes in the company's line up at present to feature a twin cylinder engine.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 price revealed: All you need to know

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 india launch liveRoyal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for additional safety. The two bikes share most of the cycle parts including engine, chassis and suspension with each other but differ in body styling and riding geometry. While the Interceptor 650 is an old-school roadster, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer.

Live Blog

Catch the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 India launch Live Updates here:

17:04 (IST) 14 Nov 2018
Braking set up on Royal Enfield 650 twins

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 come to a halt with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be offered as standard with the bike for added safety and convenience.

16:52 (IST) 14 Nov 2018
Royal Enfield 650 twins engine

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 share a 648cc, twin cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission system. The unit is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The engine gets liquid-cooling and gets significantly lesser vibrations compared to other Royal Enfields in the market. We are riding the two bikes in Goa at the moment and will be coming up with our first ride review very soon.

16:40 (IST) 14 Nov 2018
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 expected price

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 prices are expected to start from the Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. At such a price point, the new Royal Enfield 650 twins will spell trouble for the competition. Jawa will be unveiling its 300cc bikes tomorrow and we believe it must be keeping a close watch on the Enfield launch.

16:31 (IST) 14 Nov 2018
Entry into big bike territory for Royal Enfield

With the launch of the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the company will be making its entry into the upper middleweight bike segment. Currently, limited to 500cc bikes, the two bikes will open opportunities for the brand in the 650cc segment. Having said that, the brand must be betting big on the new 650 twins.

16:24 (IST) 14 Nov 2018
Welcome to Royal Enfield 650 twins LIVE blog

The biggest two-wheeler launch of the year is here. Royal Enfield is going to launch its much-anticipated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India today evening at 6:30 PM. This will put an end of months for the enthusiasts and with the sweet pricing, the company is expected to make the wait totally worth it.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, the brand's highly awaited motorcycles are expected to come with aggressive pricing in order to ring warning bells for the competition. If you ask us, the pricing of the two will be around the Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. If not that, the company must be aiming to keep the on-road price of the two bikes under Rs 3 lakh.

RELATED VIDEOS