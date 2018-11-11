Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 unveiling Date and Time: What’s in store from Royal Enfield’s new flagships!

Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental 650 unveiling Date and Time: No one is contesting, that the Royal Enfield Interceptor and the Continental 650 were not delayed. Initial plans to launch early this year faced have now been brought forward to almost the fag-end of the year. Royal Enfield will officially unveil the bikes to the Indian media on the 14th of November 2018. In a way, we are glad that Royal Enfield took their time with these motorcycles especially considering they are based around an all-new platform and will sport brand new in-line twin motors as well. They wanted their new flagship to be as close to perfect as they could be, and that is something that we can respect! Hopefully, as a result of these delays, Royal Enfield will be able to cope with the initial demands without sending the waiting lists flying out of control.

The price point will be the twins’ strong suit with both expected to launch in India under Rs 3 lakh mark, we expect the Interceptor’s floor price to be somewhere in the region of 2.6 lakh, while the more premium positioned Continental GT650 Cafe Racer to be priced at Rs 2.8 lakh. All considered this price point for two retro-styled premium cruiser motorcycles could see Royal Enfield set the charts on fire for at least a quarter following their launch. The Twins will use a brand new Royal Enfield motor in the form a 650 cc twin-cylinder motor that is set to make 46 hp and 52 Nm of torque. Interestingly the Royal Enfield twins will skip the cooling system in favour of air cooling. Both bikes will share their chassis with same brakes and 18-inch wheels and are likely to offer dual-channel ABS as standard.

It is also likely that both motorcycles will be made available in three trim, ie, Standard, Custom and Chrome. With all three variant expected to share the same mechanicals, and most of the changes expected to be cosmetic with new colour schematics, and custom badging. Now there will be no fancy electronics on this one, with the twin expected to miss out riding modes or traction control, but don’t complain too soon, since that is what is expected to keep the floor price low.