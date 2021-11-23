Royal Enfield to unveil 650cc 120-year anniversary edition at 2021 EICMA today

A latest teaser hints that the 'Royal Enfield 120 Year Edition' will most likely to be based on the Interceptor INT 650. Earlier this month, Royal Enfield also rolled out a range of helmets commemorating its 120th anniversary

By:November 23, 2021 11:49 AM

After skipping 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the EICMA motorcycle show is returning this year and Royal Enfield is set to make some big announcements. One that the manufacturer has hinted about is a ‘Royal Enfield 120 Year Edition’ which is most likely to be based on the Interceptor INT 650. Earlier this month, Royal Enfield also rolled out a range of helmets commemorating its 120th anniversary with custom paint schemes on the helmets.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Royal Enfield (@royalenfield)

Details about the upcoming special edition are under wraps except for a few teasers that the company posted on its social media pages. The teasers do hint that the special edition will be based on an existing product. So, it still remains to be seen if RE will also take the wraps off the new 650cc cruiser or a larger-displacement Meteor.

It has now been 120 years since Royal Enfield rolled out its first motorcycle in 1901 in the UK. It was launched at the Stanley Cycle Show in London. It came with a 1 1/2 hp engine mounted in front of the steering head and the rear wheel was driven by a long rawhide belt.

It was in 1955 when it was headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. The company is the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production and operates manufacturing plants in Chennai in India. Licensed from Royal Enfield by the indigenous Indian Madras Motors, it is now a subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited, an Indian automaker.

Royal Enfield could introduce 120 Year Editions for more than one model and the fact that they are being unveiled at EICMA which is a global platform, markets beyond India will get these special editions. We will be back with more details on the special edition Royal Enfield motorcycles later in the day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield to unveil 650cc 120-year anniversary edition at 2021 EICMA today

Royal Enfield to unveil 650cc 120-year anniversary edition at 2021 EICMA today

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

All-electric Audi Q5 e-tron unveiled: Features 6 & 7 seat layouts

All-electric Audi Q5 e-tron unveiled: Features 6 & 7 seat layouts

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 5 big changes over outgoing model

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 5 big changes over outgoing model

Hero MotoCorp's future EVs might be sold under 'Vida' brand: Name trademarked

Hero MotoCorp's future EVs might be sold under 'Vida' brand: Name trademarked

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India launch on 7th December: Details

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India launch on 7th December: Details

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

24th JK Tyre-FMSCI championship marks thrilling end for round 2

24th JK Tyre-FMSCI championship marks thrilling end for round 2

Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch date out: Deliveries from early 2022

Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch date out: Deliveries from early 2022

Ola manufactures 9 customised S1 Pro electric scooters for the Netherlands embassy in India

Ola manufactures 9 customised S1 Pro electric scooters for the Netherlands embassy in India

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S launched at Rs 79.50 lakh: India's most powerful hatchback

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S launched at Rs 79.50 lakh: India's most powerful hatchback

Renault Kwid achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India in six years of launch

Renault Kwid achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India in six years of launch

214hp, Rs 36 lakh Panigale V4 SP launched in India: Ducati's flagship superbike!

214hp, Rs 36 lakh Panigale V4 SP launched in India: Ducati's flagship superbike!

2021 Suzuki Avenis 125cc scooter launched at Rs 86,700: To rival TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR

2021 Suzuki Avenis 125cc scooter launched at Rs 86,700: To rival TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR

2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil Highlights: City, Verna, Ciaz rival has finally arrived!

2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil Highlights: City, Verna, Ciaz rival has finally arrived!

2021 Suzuki Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Full Specifications, Features, Images and Other Details

2021 Suzuki Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Full Specifications, Features, Images and Other Details

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman  GT4 RS is here: Does 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds!

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman  GT4 RS is here: Does 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds!

Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched with single seat: Price, specs, features, details

Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched with single seat: Price, specs, features, details

Suzuki's new scooter officially teased ahead of tomorrow's launch: NTorq 125 rival

Suzuki's new scooter officially teased ahead of tomorrow's launch: NTorq 125 rival