Royal Enfield to unveil 650cc 120-year anniversary edition at 2021 EICMA today

After skipping 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the EICMA motorcycle show is returning this year and Royal Enfield is set to make some big announcements. One that the manufacturer has hinted about is a ‘Royal Enfield 120 Year Edition’ which is most likely to be based on the Interceptor INT 650. Earlier this month, Royal Enfield also rolled out a range of helmets commemorating its 120th anniversary with custom paint schemes on the helmets.

Details about the upcoming special edition are under wraps except for a few teasers that the company posted on its social media pages. The teasers do hint that the special edition will be based on an existing product. So, it still remains to be seen if RE will also take the wraps off the new 650cc cruiser or a larger-displacement Meteor.

It has now been 120 years since Royal Enfield rolled out its first motorcycle in 1901 in the UK. It was launched at the Stanley Cycle Show in London. It came with a 1 1/2 hp engine mounted in front of the steering head and the rear wheel was driven by a long rawhide belt.

It was in 1955 when it was headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. The company is the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production and operates manufacturing plants in Chennai in India. Licensed from Royal Enfield by the indigenous Indian Madras Motors, it is now a subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited, an Indian automaker.

Royal Enfield could introduce 120 Year Editions for more than one model and the fact that they are being unveiled at EICMA which is a global platform, markets beyond India will get these special editions. We will be back with more details on the special edition Royal Enfield motorcycles later in the day.

