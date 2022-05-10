Royal Enfield inaugurates the ‘Tornadoes Wall’ in Bengaluru: Celebrates long-standing association with the Indian Army

With the inauguration of the Tornadoes Wall, Royal Enfield is celebrating its long association with the Indian Army that started in 1952.

Royal Enfield has inaugurated a commemorative sculpture called the Tornadoes Wall to celebrate the long-standing association of the brand with the Indian Army. Inaugurated on May 7th, 2022, in Bangalore by Lt Gen MKS Yadav, SM, DGST and Mr. Jayapradeep V, Head-Business Markets, India+, Royal Enfield. Also, Mr Tejender Singh Baoni, the sculptor of the monument attended the inauguration ceremony.

The sculpture is a mark of respect for the unrelenting bravery of the soldiers of the Indian Army. The statue stands tall in the Centre of Bengaluru. The team also took the veils off the Tornadoes Coffee Table Book. It illustrates the achievements of the team.

Royal Enfield has been associated with the Indian Army and other Armed Forces of the country since 1952. The motorcycle manufacturer has been the largest supplier of two-wheelers to the Indian armed forces since 1952. It has also played an integral role in Tornadoes history, as the team performed the first stunt in 1967 on a Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

Furthermore, a tribute to the spirit of Team Tornadoes of the Indian Army is paid by the brand with the launch of the new Tornadoes collection, which is a limited-edition apparel range. The patrons can choose from a special collection of protective apparel. The range also includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, full sleeve t-shirts, shirts, trousers, jackets, caps, mugs, and headgear. These can be bought by motorcycling enthusiasts.

Alongside, special protective gears for the Tornadoes team are also introduced, which the stuntmen will be seen donning while performing various stunts. Priced from Rs. 350 onwards, the range goes up to Rs. 5,900. It will be available across all the leading outlets of Royal Enfield, Central and Globus stores, and Shoppers Stop. Online portals – Amazon.com and store.royalenfield.com will also offer the range to consumers.

Also Read – BMW Neue Klasse platform will debut with 3-Series EV in 2025