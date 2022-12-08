Royal Enfield inaugurates new CKD facility in Brazil 

It is the fourth Royal Enfield CKD assembly unit across the world – after Thailand, Colombia and Argentina.

Royal Enfield has begun operations in its new CKD assembly facility in Brazil. It marks a significant step forward in Royal Enfield’s plans in LatAm while reiterating the brand’s commitment to the region. Brazil is being considered a strong market for Royal Enfield.

The new Royal Enfield facility is located in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state. It is the fourth Royal Enfield CKD assembly unit across the world – after Thailand, Colombia and Argentina. It adds to the state-of-the-art manufacturing and ancillary facilities located in India.

B Govindarajan, CEO Royal Enfield at the Brazil CKD Facility.

This RE facility in Brazil claims an assembly capacity of more than 15,000 units per year that aims to engage in local assembly of the entire line-up of Royal Enfield motorcycles, including the new Classic 350, the Meteor 350, the Himalayan, and the 650 twin motorcycles, Continental GT and the Interceptor.

As per Royal Enfield, Brazil has been a critical market for the brand since its market foray in 2017. With claims of significant strides in the country and across the entire Americas region, Royal Enfield is now amongst the top five players in the mid-size motorcycle segment in markets such as Colombia, Mexico, North America, Brazil and Argentina.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan commented that Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally and with markets like the Americas region, Europe and the Asia-Pacific growing significantly, it has been the brand’s strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business.

“We commenced on this journey a couple of years ago and have set up strategic assembly facilities in Thailand, and in Argentina and Colombia in LatAm. Brazil has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield and is soon poised to be the single largest market for us outside of India. We have seen a growth of more than 100% since 2019 here in Brazil, added B Govindraj.”