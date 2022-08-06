Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin comparison – Price, specs, features, and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin comparison. We compare the Hunter and the Ronin in terms of pricing, specifications, design, dimensions, and more.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been talked about so much in the last few months and has even been spied on while testing and at a dealership. However, all the mysteries surrounding the motorcycle were put to rest when the motorcycle was officially revealed by Siddhartha Lal, Royal Enfield’s bossman.

We take a more detailed look at the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and compare it to the recently-launched TVS Ronin in terms of price, design, dimensions, equipment and features, and engine specifications.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Pricing

Royal Enfield has not revealed the pricing of the Hunter 350 yet, however, it is expected to be the most affordable motorcycle from the Chennai-based manufacturer. The TVS Ronin, on the other hand, is priced between Rs 1.49 lakh and 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. The TVS Ronin is available in three variants, differentiated by colour schemes.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Design and Dimension

Both motorcycles feature a retro look with round headlights, short fenders, single-pod instrument clusters, alloy wheels, and side-slung exhausts. In terms of first looks alone, the Ronin is quick to gain favour owing to its LED headlights and slightly lower set design.

In terms of dimensions, the TVS Ronin has a longer wheelbase compared to the Hunter 350, while the Hunter 350 gets stands taller than the Ronin at 800 mm. The Hunter 350 is heavier, while the Ronin gets more ground clearance and a larger fuel tank.

Dimensions Hunter 350 Ronin Length N.A. 2040 mm Width N.A. 805 mm Height N.A. 1170 mm Wheelbase 1370 mm 1357 mm Kerb Weight 181 kg 160 kg Seat Height 800 mm 795 mm Ground Clearance 150.5 mm 181 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres 14 litres

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Equipment and features

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets 17-inch alloy wheels for the front and rear, a 41 mm telescopic front suspension, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with navigation as an add-on accessory, amongst others.

The TVS Ronin also gets 17-inch alloy wheels but gets 41 mm USD forks and a monoshock at the rear. Similar to the Hunter 350, the Ronin also gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS but takes it a step further with ABS modes (Urban and Rain), while getting a fully digital instrument cluster with connected features and voice command.

Amongst the two, the Ronin is better equipped in terms of suspension, instrumentation, and safety.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Engine Specifications

Both motorcycles feature a single-cylinder, air-cooled motor but with different displacements. The Royal Enfield Hunter gets a J-Series 349 cc engine that is found in the Meteor, while the Ronin gets a new 225 cc single-cylinder engine based on the Apache 200’s motor.

Specification Hunter 350 Ronin Engine 349cc 225.9cc Power 20.2 bhp 20.1 bhp Torque 27 Nm 19.93 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Both motorcycles, despite different displacements, offer identical power, however, Hunter’s engine offers more torque. That said, the Ronin is almost a full 20 kgs lighter than the Hunter, giving it an advantage.