Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin comparison – Price, specs, features, and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin comparison. We compare the Hunter and the Ronin in terms of pricing, specifications, design, dimensions, and more.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
hunter 350 price in india

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been talked about so much in the last few months and has even been spied on while testing and at a dealership. However, all the mysteries surrounding the motorcycle were put to rest when the motorcycle was officially revealed by Siddhartha Lal, Royal Enfield’s bossman.

We take a more detailed look at the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and compare it to the recently-launched TVS Ronin in terms of price, design, dimensions, equipment and features, and engine specifications.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Pricing

Royal Enfield has not revealed the pricing of the Hunter 350 yet, however, it is expected to be the most affordable motorcycle from the Chennai-based manufacturer. The TVS Ronin, on the other hand, is priced between Rs 1.49 lakh and 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. The TVS Ronin is available in three variants, differentiated by colour schemes.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Design and Dimension

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India Launch

Both motorcycles feature a retro look with round headlights, short fenders, single-pod instrument clusters, alloy wheels, and side-slung exhausts. In terms of first looks alone, the Ronin is quick to gain favour owing to its LED headlights and slightly lower set design.

TVS Ronin First Ride Review

In terms of dimensions, the TVS Ronin has a longer wheelbase compared to the Hunter 350, while the Hunter 350 gets stands taller than the Ronin at 800 mm. The Hunter 350 is heavier, while the Ronin gets more ground clearance and a larger fuel tank.

DimensionsHunter 350Ronin
Length N.A.2040 mm
Width N.A. 805 mm
Height N.A. 1170 mm
Wheelbase1370 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight181 kg160 kg
Seat Height800 mm795 mm
Ground Clearance150.5 mm181 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity13 litres14 litres

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Equipment and features

hunter 350 features

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets 17-inch alloy wheels for the front and rear, a 41 mm telescopic front suspension, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with navigation as an add-on accessory, amongst others.

TVS Ronin instrument cluster

The TVS Ronin also gets 17-inch alloy wheels but gets 41 mm USD forks and a monoshock at the rear. Similar to the Hunter 350, the Ronin also gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS but takes it a step further with ABS modes (Urban and Rain), while getting a fully digital instrument cluster with connected features and voice command.

Amongst the two, the Ronin is better equipped in terms of suspension, instrumentation, and safety.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Engine Specifications

Both motorcycles feature a single-cylinder, air-cooled motor but with different displacements. The Royal Enfield Hunter gets a J-Series 349 cc engine that is found in the Meteor, while the Ronin gets a new 225 cc single-cylinder engine based on the Apache 200’s motor.

SpecificationHunter 350Ronin
Engine349cc225.9cc
Power20.2 bhp20.1 bhp
Torque27 Nm19.93 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed

Both motorcycles, despite different displacements, offer identical power, however, Hunter’s engine offers more torque. That said, the Ronin is almost a full 20 kgs lighter than the Hunter, giving it an advantage.

