Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Battle of the Brits

How does the new Triumph Speed 400 compare against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350? We find out.

The Royal Enfield range has been the undisputed champion in the segment despite motorcycles from various other manufacturers like Honda, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440, and Benelli. RE’s old-school charm with its British heritage did help. however, now there is a threat.

Triumph, has entered the same segment with the Speed 400, a roadster that has its eyes set on the Royal Enfield Hunter, the motorcycle maker’s entry-level offering. So how do the two compare? Let’s look in detail.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Design

The Royal Enfield Hunter is a step away from traditional RE design, as it is aimed at attracting youngsters to the brand. The Hunter 350 features an all-black engine, and sporty graphics, while still maintaining a retro design. The Hunter is light, making it easier for new riders to tackle the motorcycle in everyday city conditions.

The new Speed 400 is the first of the two products from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. The company has opted for the ‘Speed’ moniker instead of ‘Street’, while the motorcycle itself looks like the Trident at first glance. The Speed 400 gets a similar fuel tank and headlight setup, however, the side-slung exhaust is an immediate giveaway.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Engine specifications

The Royal Enfield Hunter may be an entry-level offering but sports a full-spec 350cc engine as the Classic. The unit is a 349cc, air-cooled single-cylinder unit that makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Triumph Speed 400 gets a slightly larger 398cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Triumph makes almost twice the power compared to the Hunter and also gets better cooling.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Features and equipment

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets basic equipment, telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, halogen headlights, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, a USB charger, and a semi-digital instrument console.

The Triumph Speed 400 gets LED lighting, USD forks, monoshock at the rear, dual discs with dual-channel ABS, a semi-digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels, switchable traction control, and a type-C charger. The Speed 400 has the upper hand here with better components and features.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Which one?

There is no doubt here that the Triumph Speed 400 is more powerful and has better features and equipment. However, what one needs to consider is the price bracket — the Hunter is priced between Rs 1.49 lakh and Rs 1.74 lakh ex-showroom. Triumph has not announced the pricing of the Speed 400, however, expect it to be significantly higher than the Hunter.